Hillsboro beats Whiteoak 187-194, McClain girls claim win in 2nd FAC match

Hillsboro

Hillsboro’s golf team hosted the Wildcats of Whiteoak on Monday at the Elks Golf Club in Hillsboro. The Indians won by a score of 187-194.

Kristin Jamieson led the way for the Indians as she shot 39 for the match and earned match medalist honors.

The Indians scorers on the day were Will Kiefer who carded a 46, Ryan Harless who finished with a 51 and Brennen Priest who also had a 51 in the match.

Hillsboro was also represented by Gavin Puckett with a 53 and Lawton Parry who had a 57.

The Indians traveled to Jackson on Tuesday to take part in the Frontier Athletic Conference boy’s golf match number two.

McClain Girls

The Club at Quail Run was the site of the second Frontier Athletic Conference golf match of the 2018 season Monday, Aug. 13.

McClain won the match with a 218 score.

Miami Trace was second with a team score of 239.

Jackson was third with a 271 and Washington was fourth with a 286.

Miami Trace freshman Libby Aleshire was the match medalist with a 46.

Senior Raven Haithcock had the low score of 67 for Washington.

McClain was led by Bryn Karnes with a 49 and Kylie Defoy led Jackson with a 62.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Makayla Barnes, 58; Meri Grace Carson, 66; Alyssa Butler, 69; Regan Hagler, 73 and Destinee Butcher, 76.

Other scores for Washington: Savannah Osborne, 70; Eryne Croker, 74; Haley Hixson, 75; Taylor Hixson, 78; Breanna Taylor, 82.

Other scores for McClain: Erika Martin, 54; Bri Weller, 54; Cassidy Willis, 61; Shayna Beatty, 64; Liz Kegley, 68.

Other scores for Jackson: Sierra Stiffler, 69; Madeline Lewis, 70; Kylie Duncan, 70; Isabella Scullytenpenny, 71; Kaltra Woltz, 78.

Washington’s next match is Wednesday, Aug. 22 at Hillsboro at 4 p.m. That will be the third FAC match of the season.

Miami Trace’s next match is also Aug. 22 at Hillsboro.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89. Chris Hoppes, the sports editor for The Record-Herald, contributed to this report.

Whiteoak’s Zach Harless putts as Hillsboro’s Kristin Jamieson watches from behind on Monday at the Elks Golf Club in Hillsboro where the Indians took on the Wildcats in a cross-county golf rivalry. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_Zach-Harless-at-ElksGC.jpg Whiteoak’s Zach Harless putts as Hillsboro’s Kristin Jamieson watches from behind on Monday at the Elks Golf Club in Hillsboro where the Indians took on the Wildcats in a cross-county golf rivalry. Submitted photo

McClain wins 2nd FAC match