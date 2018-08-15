Hillsboro and McClain placed first and second respectively after identical 174 scores and tiebreaker

The Frontier Athletic Conference staged their second conference golf match of the year on Tuesday as teams from Hillsboro, McClain, Chillicothe, Washington, Miami Trace and Jackson converged on Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson. The Indians and Tigers tied for the lead with identical 174 scores after nine holes and Hillsboro topped McClain in a tie breaker for the win.

McClain was forced to settle for second place, Jackson took third with a score of 176, Chillicothe was fourth with a score of 177, Miami Trace shot 185 in fifth and Washington shot a 226 in sixth place.

The match medalist was Daniel Haller of Chillicothe who shot a 35 on the day one stroke ahead of Hillsboro’s Kristin Jamieson who carded a 36.

Other scorers for Hillsboro were Will Kiefer with a 42, Gavin Puckett who shot a 44 and Ryan Harless who finished with a 52. Also representing the Indians were Brennen Priest and Lawton Parry with scores of 52 and 60 respectively.

McClain was led by Kobe Penwell as he carded a 38, Trevor Newkirk with a 40, Trenton Newkirk who had a 45 and Wesley Potts rounded out the scoring for the Tigers with a 51. Zane Mustard and Carson Spangler recorded scores of 55 and 54 respectively for McClain.

The Ironmen of Jackson were led by Ethan Mercer who had a 41 on the day. Also scoring for Jackson was Trase Speakman with a 43, Caleb Rose who carded a 44 and Aidan Massie who shot a 48. Also representing Jackson was Carson Strange and Cooper Donaldson who shot 51 and 54 respectively in the match.

Additional scorers for the Cavaliers were Eli Taylor with a 40, Luke Smith who had a 49 and Matt Madson who finished with a 53. Also representing Chillicothe were JT Kobel and Cuay Mcguire and they shot 54 and 66 respectively.

The Panthers of Miami Trace were led in scoring by Tyler Eggleton who shot a 38, Hayden Walters who carded a 39, Dalton Marshall who scored 49 and Justin Marshall finished with a 59 to round out the scoring for the Panthers. Also competing for Miami Trace in the match were Trenton Crawford and Dawson Wallace and they recorded scores of 65 and 63 respectively.

Washington was led in scoring by Ty Rose who carded a 44, Brock Morris shot a 48, Tyler Rood compiled a score of 56 and Caden Hott had a 78.

All six teams will be in action for FAC match number three on Thursday, August 23, when they travel to Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Players for all six FAC boys golf teams converged on Franklin Valley Golf Course on Tuesday to participate in the second FAC golf match of the season. Pictured (l-r) – Ehtan Mercer (Jackson), Tyler Rood (Washington), Trevor Newkirk (McClain) Kristin Jamieson (Hillsboro). https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_FAC-Match-2.jpg Players for all six FAC boys golf teams converged on Franklin Valley Golf Course on Tuesday to participate in the second FAC golf match of the season. Pictured (l-r) – Ehtan Mercer (Jackson), Tyler Rood (Washington), Trevor Newkirk (McClain) Kristin Jamieson (Hillsboro).

Tigers second, both shoot 174