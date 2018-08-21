Local teen Alex Boles selected to participate in NTIS Champions Cup in Cary, NC

On August 22, 2018, local teen, Alex Boles, will be attending the 2018, 14u Ohio Valley Baseball National Team Identification Series (NTIS) Champions Cup in Cary, NC. This journey began with a selection event held at the Chillicothe VA Stadium in mid-June of this year (Ohio Valley NTIS). From this event, there were several young men from the area that were chosen to move on to the Ohio Valley regional selection series held in Seton Hill, PA in mid-July, as well as between 50-70 other young men from other local selection events.

Alex, and his father, Roger Boles, attended the regional selection event, and within days learned of his selection to the Ohio Valley Regional team. The top 18 players were chosen from the Ohio Valley region. From there, he was chosen (1 of 18 in the Ohio Valley) for the National Team selection series held in Cary, NC, later this week where the Ohio Valley team will compete with 15 other regional teams from around the country. Each regional team consists of 18 very talented players. From these young men, Team USA will choose 18 of the most talented players to move on to the next level, National Team Trials & the National Team Development Program (NTDP), and selected to be a part of the 2019 15u Team USA and represent our country, on their pursuit to winning a Gold Medal, competing against teams from all around the world!

Alex has been no stranger to baseball, beginning playing at the age of three, and continuing to work from there. Being a part of recreational teams in Greenfield, & Leesburg, as well as two years of Little League play in Washington Court House, where he and his teammates took their 12u team all the way to State! During his little league career he has become a very good pitcher, throwing a combined 6 No-Hitters. He has been involved in many recreational All-Star Teams, usually playing an age level up from the normal range, as well as being selected to Greenfield Middle School 7th Grade baseball team and being selected to compete on the Waverly Tigers Junior High 7th and 8th Grade teams as a 6th grader. He has also been a part of several travel elite summer teams including Washington Wicked (10u, 12u) from Washington Court House, First Capital Baseball Club (FCBC) (13u, 14u) from Chillicothe & also, being invited to play for the Midland Outlaws (14u) from Cincinnati after playing in a tournament sponsored by their team and being asked to help cover for injured players in the remainder of their season. Traveling with Midland to Gulf Shores, AL in July, 2018 where they won the 2018 USSSA Global World Series.

Alex would like to thank Kevin Hinson, John Bondi (Team USA, Coaches), Jeff Noble (Waverly Head Baseball, Coach) Brandon Runk (Washington Wicked, Coach), Jason Little, Brian Hensley, Donny Miller (Midland Outlaws, coaches) and everyone else for helping him along the way.

Please join us in congratulating Alex on these great accomplishments! You can find and follow him on Facebook and Twitter (Alexboles27).

Local teen Alex Boles, pictured above, was recently one of 18 Ohio region teens selected to travel to Cary, NC to participate in NTIS Champions Cup with the possibility of being selected as a member of the 2019 15u national team. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_IMG_2427.jpg Local teen Alex Boles, pictured above, was recently one of 18 Ohio region teens selected to travel to Cary, NC to participate in NTIS Champions Cup with the possibility of being selected as a member of the 2019 15u national team. Submitted photo