Lynchburg-Clay’s Lady Mustangs look to rebuild in 2018

Lynchburg-Clay’s Lady Mustangs Volleyball team will look to use the 2018 season as a building year after losing five players that were major contributors to the 2017 edition of the team.

Lady Mustangs Head Coach Mark Faust made it clear that the inexperience of the team will be the biggest difference between 2017 and 2018.

“We are much younger. We graduated two four-year starters and two three-year starters, so we have a lot of experience to replace,” said Faust.

Faust pointed to two players on the 2018 squad that he will lean on to lead the team this season, “Mia McCammon will be a three-year starter and we will need to her to be our heart. Brooke Laymon will be three-year starter as well and she will be expected to be a primary offensive weapon for us.”

The key for the Lady Mustangs in 2018 will be their ability to improve throughout the season and coach Faust sees the need for improvement with such a young squad.

“We want to grow as a team. We will have three to four sophomores and two to three juniors in our rotation, so we need to continually improve,” Faust said.

Faust also talked about the strengths and weaknesses of the team this year, “Our primary weakness will be our youth and inexperience. Our strength will be our sense of teamwork and playing as a unit.”

The Lady Mustangs have one goal in mind heading into the season according to Faust, “Our first goal is to win the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. If that happens, we’ll go from there.”

Key Dates

August 24 – The Lady Mustangs will try to overcome the Lady Warriors of Eastern Brown and look to get their SHAC season off on the right foot.

September 13 – Lynchburg-Clay will host the Lady Rockets of Fayetteville in what should be a hotly contested match with SHAC championship implications for both squads.

October 10 – The Lady Mustangs will wrap up their season when they host the Lady Falcons of Clinton Massie in their final home match of the season.

Analysis

The Lady Mustangs will need to overcome their youth to have a shot in the SHAC this season. Coach Faust has plenty of experience as the coach of the Lady Mustangs and he will get the most out of his team in 2018.

Expect the Lynchburg ladies to compete for the SHAC championship despite their lack of experience.

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs volleyball team poses for a group photo before practice at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

