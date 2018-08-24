Fairfield boys and girls Golf team prepared for 2018 season

The Fairfield boys and girls varsity Golf teams will both be looking to improve this season over their seventh and third place finishes in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) respectively in 2017.

Each team had one all-league selection in 2017 and both players return to the team this year.

Ryland Donley was the all-league performer for the boys last season as he shot a 185 in the SHAC tournament to claim the final all-league spot.

Rachel Schuler represented the Lady Lions on the 2017 all-league team as she shot a 95 in the SHAC tournament last year.

Schuler was the only female golfer from Highland County to be selected to the all-league team in the SHAC last season.

Donley was one of two male golfers from Highland County to be selected to the SHAC all-league golf team in 2017.

Each player will be expected to lead their respective teams again in 2018 and they will also be relied upon to provide leadership for their younger counterparts.

Dennis Mosny will be taking over as the Head Coach for the boys golf team after 2017 coach Travis Teeters moved into an administrative role with the Fairfield Athletic Department.

Richard Butler is back for the 2018 season to lead the Lady Lions.

Key Dates

August 27 – Fairfield will host teams from Peebles and North Adams in match with SHAC championship implications.

September 11 – Fairfield will take part in day one of the SHAC Tournament.

September 12 – Fairfield will travel to Whiteoak Golf Course for their final regular season match of the year against cross-county rivals Lynchburg-Clay.

Analysis

With the top golfers from 2017 on each team returning for the 2018 season it is likely that Fairfield’s Golf program will be able to improve their SHAC tournament scores this year. Despite lower scores the Lions and Lady Lions will be hard pressed to improve their standing in what has become a rugged SHAC Golf landscape dominated by the Adams County representatives.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

In this Times-Gazette file photo Fairfield’s Ryland Donley takes his second shot on the ninth hole at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_Ryland-Donley-Hole-9-BHCC.jpg In this Times-Gazette file photo Fairfield’s Ryland Donley takes his second shot on the ninth hole at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield.

By Ryan Applegate rapplegate@timesgazette.com