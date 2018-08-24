FAC boys and girls golf results

Following are the results of the FAC golf match number three.

Boys individual results

McClain

Trevor Newkirk 36

Kobe Penwell 43

Trenton Newkirk 43

Seth Wise 47

Zane Mustard 50

Carson Spangler 60

Hillsboro

Kristin Jamieson 42

Gavin Puckett 43

Will Kiefer 45

Gabe Mycroft 47

Brennen Priest 51

Ryan Harless 61

Jackson

Ethan Mercer 40

Aidan Massie 46

Traise Speakman 47

Cooper Donaldson 48

Carson Strange 56

Caleb Rose 57

Chillicothe

Daniel Haller 43

Eli Taylor 48

Cuay McGuire 49

Luke Smith 50

Matthew Madsen 58

JT Kobel 60

Miami Trace

Hayden Walters 40

Tyler Eggleton 43

Trenton Crawford 52

Justin Marshall 60

Dawson Wallace 67

Dalton Marshall 70

Washington Court House

Ty Rose 48

Brock Morris 48

Tyler Rood 55

Sam Shaffer 59

Caden Holt 68

Boys team results

McClain 210

Miami Trace 195

Chillicothe 190

Girls individual results

Jackson

Kylie Defoy 61

Sierra Stiffler 71

Isabella Scullytenpenny 68

Madeline Lewis 66

Kylie Duncan 67

Kaltra Woltz 79

McClain

Bryna Karnes 71

Erika Martin 44

Bri Weller 57

Cassidy Willis 58

Shayna Beatty 66

Liz Kegley 62

Miami Trace

Libby Aleshire 56

Makayla Barnes 63

Alyssa Butler 63

Meri Grace Carson 69

Regan Hagler 69

Destinee Butcher 74

Washington

Breanna Taylor 71

Raven Haithcock 62

Haley Hixson 71

Savannah Osborne 67

Eryne Croker 77

Taylor Hixson 74

Girls team results

Jackson 262

McClain 221

Miami Trace 251

Washington 292 286 271