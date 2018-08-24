FAC boys and girls golf results

Following are the results of the FAC golf match number three.
Boys individual results
McClain
Trevor Newkirk 36
Kobe Penwell 43
Trenton Newkirk 43
Seth Wise 47
Zane Mustard 50
Carson Spangler 60
Hillsboro
Kristin Jamieson 42
Gavin Puckett 43
Will Kiefer 45
Gabe Mycroft 47
Brennen Priest 51
Ryan Harless 61
Jackson
Ethan Mercer 40
Aidan Massie 46
Traise Speakman 47
Cooper Donaldson 48
Carson Strange 56
Caleb Rose 57
Chillicothe
Daniel Haller 43
Eli Taylor 48
Cuay McGuire 49
Luke Smith 50
Matthew Madsen 58
JT Kobel 60
Miami Trace
Hayden Walters 40
Tyler Eggleton 43
Trenton Crawford 52
Justin Marshall 60
Dawson Wallace 67
Dalton Marshall 70
Washington Court House
Ty Rose 48
Brock Morris 48
Tyler Rood 55
Sam Shaffer 59
Caden Holt 68
Boys team results
McClain 210
Miami Trace 195
Chillicothe 190
Girls individual results
Jackson
Kylie Defoy 61
Sierra Stiffler 71
Isabella Scullytenpenny 68
Madeline Lewis 66
Kylie Duncan 67
Kaltra Woltz 79
McClain
Bryna Karnes 71
Erika Martin 44
Bri Weller 57
Cassidy Willis 58
Shayna Beatty 66
Liz Kegley 62
Miami Trace
Libby Aleshire 56
Makayla Barnes 63
Alyssa Butler 63
Meri Grace Carson 69
Regan Hagler 69
Destinee Butcher 74
Washington
Breanna Taylor 71
Raven Haithcock 62
Haley Hixson 71
Savannah Osborne 67
Eryne Croker 77
Taylor Hixson 74
Girls team results
Jackson 262
McClain 221
Miami Trace 251
Washington 292 286 271