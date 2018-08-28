Hillsboro and Fairfield boys golf results from Monday

The Hillsboro golf team traveled to Washington Court Houseon Monday to participate in their fourth Frontier Athletic Conference match of the season.

Hillsboro placed first in the match with a total score of 176. Second place saw Jackson shoot 183, McClain was third with a 185, Miami Trace finished in fourth after shooting a 196, The Cavaliers of Chillicothe took fifth after a 205, and Washington was sixth with a 211.

Hillsboro is first in the FAC standings with a record of 19-1 in league play.

Kristin Jameison was the medalist in the match shooting a 37, one over par.

Gabe MyCroft carded a 44 to help the Indians secure the win. Will Kiefer had a 47, Bryce Bledsoe shot a 48, Gavin Puckett finished with a 53 and Brennen Priest had a 54 to finish off the scoring for Hillsboro.

Hillsboro head coach Nathan Boatman told The Times-Gazette, “Our team continues to grind it out in the league matches. But, there are some areas where I’d like to see some improvements.”

The Fairfield Boys Varsity Golf was also in action on Monday night when they took second place in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference match against North Adams and Peebles.

Leading the way for Fairfield was Ryland Donley who shot a 40.

Donley was followed by Bryson Simmons who shot a 45. Bryce Posey and Wyatt Willey contributed with scores of 50 and 55 respectively.

The Green Devils of North Adams were first with a 183, Fairfield shot a 190 to earn this second place finish and Peebles finished in third with a score of 200.

Hillsboro golf coach Nathan Boatman and Fairfield golf coach Dennis Mosny contributed to this report.

