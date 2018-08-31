HHS leading 20-7 at half

Editor’s Note — Hillsboro’s non-league game at Goshen was postedponed due to weather Friday night at halftime with the Indians holding a 20-7 advantage. The game will be resumed sometime Saturday, but at press time that time had not been determined. Hillsboro Athletic Director Dave Dietrick said that information will be posted later on the Hillsboro City Schools website.

Deon Burns scored all three touchdowns plus the lone successful two-point conversion for Hillsboro in the first half friday night at Goshen High School.

Goshen took the opening kickoff, but three plays later the Indians caught Goshen quarterback Conner Holmes behind the line of scrimmage, he fumbled, and Hillsboro recovered at the Goshen 12-yard line.

Three plays leader powerful Hillsboro senior runningback Deon Burns plowed up the middle to paydirt. The try for two was no good and with 9:05 left in the first quarter, Hillsboro had a 6-0 lead.

A couple fumbles haunted the Warriors again on their next possession. In eight plays, the Warriors drove all the way to the Hillsboro 34-yard line. But on the ninth play, they lost four yards on a fumble, and on the next play they fumbled again and Hillsboro recovered.

Without throwing a single pass, the Indians drove 55 yards with Burns capping the 11-play drive with another 4-yard TD plunge. Burns plowed in for the two-point conversion, and with 42 seconds left in the first half, Hillsboro had a 14-0 lead.

After the two teams traded possessions, Goshen struck fast. On the fourth play of the drive, and facing a third-and-12-yards-to-go situation, Holmes threw a short pass, and the receiver gathered it in and raced 68 yards for a TD. The kick was good, making it 14-7.

The Indians took advantage of a short field two possessions later.

A short punt gave Hillsboro good field position, but it looked like it might be wasted when the Indians were facing fourth down and long. But quarterback Mason Swayne hooked up with Luke Middleton for a 35-yard pass completion to the Warriors 8-yard line. Two plays later, Burns scored from three yards out. The two-point try failed, but with 22 seconds left in the half, the Indians had a 20-7 lead.

Both Hillsboro and Goshen entered the contest 1-0. Hillsboro opened the season with a 30-28 victory over Western Brown, and Goshen beat Cincinnati McNicholas 21-7 last week.

Hillsboro is at Richards Memorial Field next week for its first home game of the season against East Clinton. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

Hillsboro’s Luke Middleton runs with a key fourth down reception that netted 35 yards Friday night at Goshen High School late in the second quarter. The game was postponed at halftime and will resume Saturday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_f-hillsboro-football-81.jpg Hillsboro’s Luke Middleton runs with a key fourth down reception that netted 35 yards Friday night at Goshen High School late in the second quarter. The game was postponed at halftime and will resume Saturday. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Game postponed due to weather, will resume Saturday