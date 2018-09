Hillsboro host Ohio Classic at Liberty Park, Fairfield wins boys and girls races

Hillsboro’s boys and girls Cross Country teams hosted the 2018 Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza on Saturday at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

Teams from Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties attended the meet and Highland County’s own teams from Fairfield High School took first place in the boys and girls races.

For the boys Fairfield finished with a total of 25 points as a team with all five of their top runners finishing in the top 10.

Miami Trace was second with 61 points, in third place was Western Brown with 91 points, fourth went to Eastern who finished with 95 points, Adena was fifth and finished with 144 points, McClain took sixth with 162 points, East Clinton was seventh and had a total of 174 points and Hillsboro came in eighth with 195 points as a team.

In the girls race Fairfield narrowly beat out Eastern as they finished first and second with scores of 48 and 50 points respectively.

Western Brown was third with a score of 91, Hillsboro claimed fourth with 110 team points, Miami Trace was fifth and scored 120 points, East Clinton placed sixth with a score of 140 and Adena was seventh with 151 team points.

Following are the individual results for the boys and girls races.

Boys

1 Chase Easterling Western Brown 17:03

2 Ethan Davis Fairfield 17:53

3 Austin Setty Fairfield 18:02

4 Aidan Henson East Clinton 18:11

5 Cohen Frost Fairfield 18:14

6 Brandston Duffie Fairfield 18:18

7 Bo Little Miami Trace 18:19

8 Cy Young Eastern 18:20

9 Bennett Hodson Fairfield 18:31

10 Emmitt Cunningham Adena 18:32

11 Simon Debruin Miami Trace 18:38

12 Henry Debruin Miami Trace 18:38

13 Caleb Brannigan Miami Trace 18:48

14 Avery Reynolds Eastern 18:56

15 Reece Schluep McClain 19:20

16 Cade Eyre Western Brown 19:23

17 Caleb Ware Western Brown 19:24

18 Mcale Callahan Miami Trace 19:25

19 Blake Haines Fairfield 19:29

20 Gavin Campbell Fairfield 19:40

21 Noah Kanniard Adena 19:58

22 Landyn Pickerill Eastern 20:00

23 Alex Rensing Hillsboro 20:02

24 Nicholas Garrido Western Brown 20:05

25 Colton Vaughn Eastern 20:11

26 Dustin Jimison Eastern 20:11

27 Nathan Spencer Hillsboro 20:20

28 Connor Bucher Miami Trace 20:44

29 Landen Anderson Eastern 20:45

30 Brant Haines Fairfield 20:48

31 Lyle White McClain 21:08

32 Andres VargasEastern 21:15

33 Luke Bliss McClain 21:16

34 Ryan Cooper Western Brown 21:23

35 Paul Bliss McClain 21:29

36 Bryce Willoughby Peebles 21:33

37 Jaden Rowe Miami Trace 21:38

38 Cade Williams Peebles 21:43

39 Joathem Lewis Miami Trace 21:46

40 Cody Cartee Adena 21:48

41 Ben Todd Western Brown 22:07

42 Chris Raines Adena 22:34

43 Braden Arrasmith Peebles 22:35

44 Lucas Foglesong Adena 22:40

45 Skylar Lyons Miami Trace 22:45

46 Luke Woodruff Western Brown 22:47

47 Justin Arnold East Clinton 22:54

48 Jacob Yockey Eastern 23:02

49 John Cline East Clinton 23:02

50 James Munro Miami Trace 23:13

51 Tim Braun Eastern 23:17

52 Riley Friend Fairfield 23:19

53 Wyatt Sexton Western Brown 23:23

54 Van Frye East Clinton 23:30

55 Zach Vest East Clinton 23:31

56 C.J. Kemper Hillsboro 23:46

57 Scott Enzweiler Western Brown 23:55

58 Ethan Back Hillsboro 23:59

59 Jordan Howard Adena 24:08

60 Jacob Howard East Clinton 24:11

61 Trenton Garen East Clinton 24:25

62 Steven Best Adena 24:30

63 Miles Mcmurry Mcclain 24:52

64 Gavin Cox Fairfield 25:00

65 Chance Lane McClain 25:18

66 Ty Baker McClain 25:19

67 Matthew Warner Miami Trace 25:21

68 Bryson Badgley Mcclain 25:25

69 Coen Lucas Western Brown 25:27

70 Owen Ryan Hillsboro 25:35

71 Josh Marion Western Brown 25:38

72 Hunter Shepherd Western Brown 26:01

73 Michael Daniel East Clinton 26:10

74 Matthew Milnes 11 McClain 26:49

75 Joey Short Hillsboro 26:49

76 Fletcher Havens Miami Trace 26:51

77 Kris Darlington Western Brown 26:53

78 Orrie Friend Fairfield 27:17

79 Ethan Lowe Peebles 27:24

80 Wesley May Miami Trace 27:51

81 Mason Reichman McClain 28:50

82 Wilson Oliva McClain 28:50

83 Dakota Newberry Western Brown 28:52

84 Nick Cunningham McClain 29:57

85 Liam Smart Hillsboro 30:19

Girls

1 Ciara Colwell Fairfield 21:19

2 Paige Abbinante Western Brown 22:03

3 Mollie Mccreary Hillsboro 22:26

4 Cassidy Lovett Miami Trace 22:42

5 Camryn Pickerill Eastern 22:46

6 Carah Antek East Clinton 23:53

7 Bailey Dotson Eastern 24:03

8 Mallory Conklin Miami Trace 24:04

9 Morgan Richmond Fairfield 24:25

10 Megan Gragg Fairfield 24:45

11 Caitlyn Wills Eastern 24:57

12 Anna Davis Fairfield 25:18

13 Emma Moran Eastern 25:24

14 Emma Brown Eastern 25:42

15 Alisan Behr Peebles 25:44

16 Clara Page Hillsboro 25:47

17 Audra Greiner Fairfield 25:58

18 Sophie Leto Western Brown 26:19

19 Makenna Colwell Fairfield 26:27

20 Loralei Young Eastern 26:32

21 Maddie Huff Adena 26:59

22 Megan West Western Brown 27:08

23 Keeley Schurman Hillsboro 27:26

24 Emily Price Fairfield 27:40

25 Aliesha Smith Western Brown 28:10

26 Emma Prine Eastern 28:26

27 Megan Peek Adena 28:44

28 Payton Harvey Fairfield 29:00

29 Mya Kaylor Western Brown 29:18

30 Allexa Temple Western Brown 30:09

31 Alex Hughes East Clinton 30:11

32 Abby Butler Adena 30:21

33 Rylee Callahan Hillsboro 30:59

34 Sierra Mitchell Eastern 31:15

35 Hayley Clarkson Adena 31:47

36 Makenzie Wait Peebles 32:06

37 Paige Bowman East Clinton 32:11

38 Josie Chamblin Peebles 32:29

39 Kenton Deaton East Clinton 32:57

40 Hazen Jacobs Miami Trace 33:15

41 Maddie Grifith Fairfield 33:39

42 Meadow Cunningham Fairfield 33:54

43 Lilly Litteral Miami Trace 34:07

44 Hayley Lucas Miami Trace 34:07

45 Mersadees Gulley East Clinton 34:18

46 Trinity Howard Hillsboro 34:25

47 Mallory Pavey Miami Trace 34:28

48 Lorelei King Miami Trace 35:52

49 Hannah Hodson Fairfield 36:00

50 Brittany Wheeler East Clinton 36:07

51 Sarah Wuellner Fairfield 36:22

52 Lauren Jones Adena 36:37

53 Lauren Fellenstein Adena 36:37

54 Kylie Munro Miami Trace 37:09

55 Catlin Willis McClain 38:12

56 Maysun Faulconer McClain 38:17

57 Mackenzie Munro Miami Trace 38:57

58 Sydney Jackson Western Brown 43:11

