Hillsboro girls tennis unable to keep pace with Chillicothe

The Hillsboro girls tennis team hosted the Lady Cavaliers of Chillicothe on Thursday at the Hillsboro High School tennis complex in a two-match Frontier Athletic Conference showdown.

The Lady Indians put forth a strong effort in both matches but they were unable to overcome an experienced group of Chillicothe girls.

Hillsboro went 0-20 on the day and registered five game wins combined in the 10 matches played.

The Lady Cavaliers got the rout started early as they took the victory in the first singles first match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

The second singles second match saw the Lady Indians win one game in the first set before the Lady Cavaliers second singles player turned up the heat and finished the match in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

In third singles action for the first match Hillsboro was again able to register a game win before the Chillicothe girl found her footing and won in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

First and second doubles in the first match ended with identical scores as the Lady Cavaliers took both matches 6-0, 6-1 and secured the sweep in the first match between the teams.

The second match for the first singles and second singles competitors went much the same as the first match as the Lady Cavaliers emerged victorious 6-0, 6-0 in both matches.

Hillsboro’s third singles competitor put up a little bit of a fight against her Chillicothe opponent but it was not enough as she lost 6-1, 6-0.

The second match for the first doubles competitors saw the Lady Cavaliers earn the match win in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Hillsboro was able to forfeit the second match for second doubles because of injury.

Hillsboro will be back in action on Monday, September 17, when they travel to Western Brown to take on the Lady Broncos in a non-league match.

Hillsboro's first singles competitor swings her racket during a volley on Thursday at Hillsboro High School where the Lady Indians battled the Lady Cavaliers.