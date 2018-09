Hillsboro’s Ethan Humphries (5) moves toward the ball on Thursday night at Hillsboro High School where the Indians took on the Cavaliers in boys soccer action. The Cavaliers won the match by a score of 6-0.

Hillsboro’s Ethan Humphries (5) moves toward the ball on Thursday night at Hillsboro High School where the Indians took on the Cavaliers in boys soccer action. The Cavaliers won the match by a score of 6-0. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Hillsboro-vs-Chillicothe-Boys-Soccer.jpg Hillsboro’s Ethan Humphries (5) moves toward the ball on Thursday night at Hillsboro High School where the Indians took on the Cavaliers in boys soccer action. The Cavaliers won the match by a score of 6-0.