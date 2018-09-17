The Highland County Special Olympics held a golf outing on Saturday, September 15, at the Elks Golf Club in Hillsboro as a fundraiser.

The event was organized by Community First Coordinator and Highland Co. Special Olympics Coordinator Nathan Boatman along with Highland County Board of DD Operations Manager Phil Loudin.

Nine teams consisting of 27 individual golfers participated in the progressive scramble style tournament.

The winning team of Mark Hunter, Chris Fauber, and Steve Newby shot a 50 under par score to win the tournament.

According to Boatman this is a fundraiser that the Highland County Special Olympics and Board of DD will continue to organize each fall.

”Big thanks to all the sponsors and Hillsboro Elks for making our fundraiser successful,” said Boatman.

Boatman is also the head coach of the Hillsboro High School varsity golf team that will be competing today in the Frontier Athletic Conference tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson.

The Indians are currently first place in the FAC and are led by Kristin Jamieson and Will Kiefer.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

The winners of the 2018 Highland County Special Olympics golf outing pose for a picture with their trophy on Saturday, September 15, at the Elks Golf Club in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r): Mark Hunter, Chris Fauber, and Steve Newby. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Special-Olympics-Golf-Outting.jpg The winners of the 2018 Highland County Special Olympics golf outing pose for a picture with their trophy on Saturday, September 15, at the Elks Golf Club in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r): Mark Hunter, Chris Fauber, and Steve Newby.