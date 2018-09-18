Hillsboro to host military appreciation night Sept 28

Friday, September 28, will be Military Appreciation Night at the Hillsboro vs Chillicothe football game. This special event was initiated by SGT Tyler Musselman, U.S. Army Recruiter here in the Hillsboro Recruiting Station.

Military & Veterans will receive free admittance to the game.

If you or someone you know does not have a valid Veterans Identification Card, our Highland County Veterans Services office can help them acquire one – they may call the office at (937) 393-8686 for details M-F 8:00-4:30pm for what is required to have one issued to them.