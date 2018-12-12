Hillsboro ladies unable to keep up with Miami Trace

The Hillsboro Lady Indians visited Miami Trace High School Wednesday night for a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up.

The game marks the final time that Hillsboro’s girls team will play in the Panther Pit as Miami Trace will be moving into their new high school in 2019.

Miami Trace’s pressure defense was intense at times and was one factor that led to a 63-27 win by the Lady Panthers.

Miami Trace (3-2 overall, 2-1 in the FAC) had three players in double figures, led by junior Shay McDonald with 21 points.

Senior Olivia Wolffe scored 11, including hitting one three-point field goal and sophomore Gracee Stewart hit three threes on her way to scoring 11 points.

Senior Cassidy Lovett had nine points for Miami Trace.

Junior Karleigh Hopkins was the leading scorer for Hillsboro with 12 points. Senior McKenzie Cosby and junior Jordan Moberly each added five points for the Lady Indians.

Miami Trace began the game with an 11-0 run.

The Lady Indians got on the board with a bucket from Karleigh Hopkins at the 3:45 mark of the first quarter.

After one, Miami Trace was in front, 18-7.

The Lady Panthers took a 31-13 halftime lead.

Miami Trace really put the hammer down in the third quarter, outscoring Hillsboro, 19-2.

The fourth quarter was 13-12 in favor of the Lady Panthers.

“Miami Trace has a good ball club,” Hillsboro head coach J.R. Moberly said. “They put a lot of pressure on us and we certainly didn’t handle it.

“We have to go back and practice a little harder and see if we can get better,” Moberly said. “Miami Trace does a good job. They’re well-coached and they play hard. They execute their stuff and they do good things.”

“I thought our energy was good,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “I thought our pressure out front gave them some trouble.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Ackley said. “We’ve got to do a better job of playing together. We’re young in experience in a lot of spots. I have to be patient with this group and know it’s going to take a little bit to get where we want to go.

“I’m proud of the kids and how hard they played,” Ackley said. “It was great to get everyone some minutes.”

Miami Trace is back at home Saturday to take on Jackson with the j-v game at 5:30 p.m.

Hillsboro (1-4 overall, 0-3 FAC) hosts Chillicothe Saturday with the j-v game at noon.

In one other FAC game Wednesday, McClain defeated Chillicothe, 42-28.

McClain is now 6-0 and 3-0 in the FAC, tied with Washington (3-2 overall, 3-0 FAC).

McClain hosts Washington Saturday with the j-v game starting at noon.

Jackson is 1-3 overall, 1-2 in the FAC and Chillicothe is now 0-7 overall, 0-3 in the FAC.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 18 13 19 13 — 63

H 7 6 2 12 — 27

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 4 (1)-0-11; Cassidy Lovett 3-3-9; Becca Ratliff 1-0-2; Aubrey McCoy 1-1-3; Shay McDonald 8-5-21; Tori Evans 1-0-2; Magarah Bloom 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 0-0-0; Gracee Stewart 0 (3)-2-11; Lena Steele 0-0-0; Delaney Eakins 2-0-4. TOTALS — 20 (4)-11-63. Free throw shooting: 11 of 15 for 73 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 3; Wolffe. Field goal shooting: 24 of 61 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 20 for 20 percent. Rebounds: 32 (15 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 21. Fouls: 11. Turnovers: 15.

HILLSBORO — McKenzie Cosby 2-1-5; Gracie Dean 1-0-2; Kayden Watson 0 (1)-0-3; Kelsey Burns 0-0-0; Josie Hopkins 0-0-0; Lana Grover 0-0-0; Karleigh Hopkins 4 (1)-1-12; Jordan Moberly 2-1-5; Christine Page 0-0-0. TOTALS — 9 (2)-3-27. Free throw shooting: 3 of 7 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Watson, K. Hopkins. Field goal shooting: 11 of 29 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 8 for 25 percent. Offensive rebounds: 5. Turnovers: 37.

Chris Hoppes is the Sports Editor for the Record-Herald in Washington Court House.

Hillsboro’s Jordan Moberly brings the ball up the floor on Wednesday at Miami Trace High School with the Lady Panthers’ Tori Evans following and Olivia Wolffe trying to step in front of Moberly. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_HIllsboro-Jordan-Moberly-1.jpg Hillsboro’s Jordan Moberly brings the ball up the floor on Wednesday at Miami Trace High School with the Lady Panthers’ Tori Evans following and Olivia Wolffe trying to step in front of Moberly. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Lady Indian Kayden Watson shoots over the outstretched hand of Miami Trace’s Shay McDonald on Wednesday at Miami Trace High School where the Lady Indians battled the Lady Panthers in FAC girls varsity basketball action. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Hills-kayden-Watson-1.jpg Lady Indian Kayden Watson shoots over the outstretched hand of Miami Trace’s Shay McDonald on Wednesday at Miami Trace High School where the Lady Indians battled the Lady Panthers in FAC girls varsity basketball action. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Lose 63-27 on the road