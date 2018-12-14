McClain wrestling start season 2-0

Chillicothe—The McClain wrestling team wrestled their first dual matches of the year on Thursday. Their opening match was a FAC match against Chillicothe and the second match was against Waverly. MHS handled both teams easily and opened up their season at 2-0 and 1-0 in the FAC.

In round one, the Tigers of McClain handed the Cavaliers a decisive 54-18 loss, by winning 10 of the 14 weight classes.

In round two, it was a battle of the Tigers, with the Tigers from Greenfield winning 13 of the 14 weight classes and notching a 64-6 victory to complete the 2-0 sweep on the night.

Eight of MHS’s wrestlers went 2-0 on the night in varsity action: (120) Lucas Jansen, (126) Ethan Burns, (138) Jacob Krafthefer, (152) Quinton Smith, (160) Caleb Goddard, (170) Tanner Tite, (220) Kade Rawlins, and (285) Kai Borrelli.

The other four varsity wrestlers split even on the night at 1-1. (132) Dawson Immel, (145) Thomas Retherford, (182) Parker Chaney, and (195) Kyler Trefz. It was a special night for Chaney as he got his first career victory.

There was two JV matches contested. Both matches were McClain v. Waverly. (145) Jacob Krafthefer of McClain picked up a pin, and (220) Justin Kegley of McClain also picked up a pin.

McClain returns to action next Thursday at home when Washington will visit for a FAC matchup. Joining the two FAC teams to make a tri-match is Logan Elm. Logan Elm, like McClain, made the regional final four last year. This will make for a good night of very tough wrestling.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.

