Hillsboro wrestlers no match for Miami Trace on the mat

The Hillsboro Indians varsity wrestling team hosted the Miami Trace Panthers on Thursday for a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet and the Panthers recorded the team victory 64-12.

At 106 pounds the Panthers’ Weston Melvin won by forfeit to give Miami Trace the early 6-0 lead.

In the 113 pound weight class Titus Lehr was awarded the victory by forfeit as the Panthers extended their lead to 12-0.

A double forfeit in the 120 pound weight class held the score at 12-0 after three matches.

At 126 pounds Storm Duffy pinned Tanner Warner at the 57 second mark of the match to give the Panthers an 18-0 lead.

Graham Carson recorded a fall against Hillsboro’s Isaac Lewis in the 132 pound weight class as Miami Trace continued their dominant road performance.

The 138 pound class saw Miami Trace’s Mcale Callahan take on Bryce Stanley and pin him at the 1:57 mark of the match to push the Panthers’ lead to 30-0.

The Panthers’ Dawson Wallace recorded a forfeit victory at 145 pounds and Miami Trace took a commanding 36-0 lead at the halfway point.

Jayden LeBeau defeated Hillsboro’s Scott Eastes in the 152 pound match via pinfall with 2:44 on the clock and gave the Panthers an insurmountable 42-0 lead with six matches to go.

Miami Trace’s James Munro won at 160 pounds via forfeit and increased the Panthers’ lead to 48-0.

Hillsboro’s Richard Adkins put up a good fight in the 170 pound match but lost to the Panthers’ Dylan Arnold via major decision 9-1 and MT extended their lead to 52-0.

Justin Conn of Hillsboro defeated Ashton Curtis at 182 pounds via pinfall at the 7:15 mark of their match to give the Indians their first win of the match and bring the score to 52-6 in favor of the Panthers.

Miami Trace 195 pound wrestler Blake Roberts won via forfeit to give the Panthers a 58-6 lead with two matches yet to be contested.

Hillsboro’s 220 pound man, Brennen Priest lost to the Panthers’ Luke Anders via pinfall at the 1:03 mark of their match as Miami Trace continued to dominate the Indians 64-6.

Hillsboro’s three time OHSAA State Tournament qualifier at 285 pound, Lane Cluff, was too much for Miami Trace’s Grant Debruin and Cluff pinned Debruin at the 1:38 mark of their match. The win for the Indians in the match brought the final team score to 64-12.

Ryan Applegate is the sports editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Hillsboro’s Scott Eastes battles Jayden LeBeau of Miami Trace in the 152 pound wrestling matchup Thursday at Hillsboro High School where the Indians took on the Panthers in FAC varsity wrestling action. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Scott-Eastes-vs-Jayden-LeBeau.jpg Hillsboro’s Scott Eastes battles Jayden LeBeau of Miami Trace in the 152 pound wrestling matchup Thursday at Hillsboro High School where the Indians took on the Panthers in FAC varsity wrestling action.