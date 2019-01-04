Tiger wrestling 5-1 after home tri

Greenfield—FAC wrestling duals went into week three in McClain gym on Thursday. Former SCOL rival Clinton-Massie, and FAC rival Miami Trace made it a tri match.

In round one, the home Tigers defeated the Falcons from CMHS 46-24 and stretched their record to 5-0 on the season.

In round two, Miami Trace would send the Falcons on the road with two losses on the night with a very similar 46-27 score.

Round three matched up the FAC dual leaders at 2-0 on the season. Miami Trace lead almost entirely throughout the match. Using their team depth, they were able to take advantage of the empty weights for McClain and bump their starters around to find good wrestling matchups.

The Panthers won 11 of the 14 weight classes and handed the Tigers their first loss on the season, final score 58-18.

Leading the way for McClain, going 2-0 were: Lucas Jansen (120) and Quinton Smith (145).

Kade Rawlins (220) was 1-0.

Splitting even on the night were Ethan Burns (113), Dawson Jansen (132), Jacob Krafthefer (138), Phil Waters (182),Kyler Trefz (195), and Kai Borrelli (285). Caleb Goddard (160) went 0-2.

In jayvee action, Thomas Retherford (138) went 0-1.

The Tigers return to action on Saturday at the Licking Valley Invitational. This is a 19 team pool tournament.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_New-McClain-Tiger-paw.jpg