Paul records 100th career win at Jackson Thursday

JACKSON—On Thursday the McClain wrestling team took route 35 to Jackson for week four of the FAC duals. The Tigers and the Ironmen both entered the night tied at 2-1 in league duals. With Vinton County joining, this became a tri match.

In round one the FAC matchup started with Jackson hosting the Tigers. In a match that changed leads 8 times along with one tie, this was a great dual match with excitement leading all the way up to the very final match. In the final match, Kai Borrelli (285) of McClain was able to score a four point major decision to put the Tigers up 35-34 and rack up another league dual victory. The Tigers are now 3-1 in league duals. The match also marked the 100th dual victory for the Tigers since Shane Paul became the head coach at McClain.

With the victory against Jackson, Kade Rawlins (220) became the first Tiger to reach the twenty win mark on the season. He is currently 20-1.

In round two, the Tigers lead the entire 14 weight class match and won going away 48-24 against Vinton County. With that victory, the Tigers raise their team record to 7-1 overall on the year.

Lucas Jansen (120), with his two victories on the night, reaches the career wins mark of 51, on path to reach the 100 career wins plateau, he is currently wrestling as a sophomore.

Also wrestling on the night for the Tigers and going 2-0 were Ethan Burns (113), Dawson Jansen (132), Jacob Krafthefer (138), Quinton Smith (145), and Tanner Tite (170).

Phil Waters (182) and Kyler Trefz (195) both split even at 1-1. Aidan Salyers (126), twice bumped up a weight class to fill an open slot and fought hard for his team.

Up next for the Tigers is the last week of league duals with a home match against Hillsboro on January 17. Paint Valley will join in to make it a tri match.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.

McClain Head Coach Shane Paul and his team pose for a group shot following Paul’s 100th career win at Jackson High School on Thursday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_McClain-coach-100th-win.jpg McClain Head Coach Shane Paul and his team pose for a group shot following Paul’s 100th career win at Jackson High School on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Paul Boggs

McClain wrestling improves to 7-1