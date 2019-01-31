2019 TYBO McDonald’s Classic

2019 McDonald’s Classic Youth Basketball Tournament Feb. 21-24

The Tiger Youth Basketball Organization proudly presents the 2019 McDonald’s Classic Invitational Tournament February 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2019 hosted by McClain High School, 200 North 5th St., Greenfield, OH 45123.

Tournament open to third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade boys and girls. Entry fee: $170 per team. Double-elimination tournament. Three gymnasiums will be used for play. All gyms located on same campus. Licensed officials for all games.

Tip off for Thursday, February 21, and Friday, February 22, is at 5:00 PM. Action begins on Saturday, February 23, at 8:00 AM and continue all day and into the evening.

Championship Sunday will include all bracket finals with championship games scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM. The 2018 McDonald’s Classic had 54 teams with 12 area schools represented. The event is open to the public.

Register now at https://bit.ly/2WA9PXM

For further information call or email: Darrenn Adams 937-876-9698; Michael Hull 937-403-2229; Blain Bergstrom 740-703-6799; or tigeryouthbball@gmail.com