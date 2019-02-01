Lynchburg-Clay boys’ slow start contributes to 71-38 home loss to Georgetown

DODSONVILLE – The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs fell to the visiting Georgetown G-Men Tuesday evening, due in part to a first quarter where they were outscored 25 to 5 by the visitors. Georgetown shot 60 percent from three in the quarter, making six of their ten attempts they took. The Mustangs were competitive in the other two quarters, as they were outscored by the G-Men in the second 19 to 15 and in the third 21 to 16. The final quarter saw the G-Men outscore the Mustangs six to two to take home the 71-38 non-conference victory.

Lynchburg-Clay was led in scoring by Raymond Conner, who also was the co-leader in points for both teams on the night. Conner finished 8 of 16 from the field, including a perfect 1 for 1 from behind the arc and at the charity stripe. He also tallied 15 rebounds, three blocks, 1 steal and 1 assist.

Next was Noah Miller and Tyler Stevens, who each tallied five points on the evening. Miller and Stevens each made a two point and three-point field goal. Miller grabbed two boards on the night, while Stevens garnered three. Blake Marcelino totaled four points on the evening, shooting two of three from the field. Marcelino also tallied four rebounds and one steal on the evening.

Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Chase Smaltz, David Giordano and PJ Fiscus, who all scored two points. Giordano had one rebound, two assists and two blocks. Smaltz and Giordano were both a perfect two for two from the charity stripe, while Fiscus grabbed three rebounds. Andrew Cumberland tallied two assists on the evening, and Patrick Brown grabbed three rebounds.

Leading Georgetown in scoring was Brookbank with 18 points. Brookbank netted four threes. Linville also scored 12 points on the evening. Pack added 11 points, while Galley, Gregory and Fleming each scored eight. Bolington rounded out the scoring with six points.

In JV action, the host Mustangs were victorious by a score of 34 to 28. The Mustangs were down 24-19 at the half and held the visitors from Georgetown to four points the whole second half to seal the victory. Chase Smaltz led the Mustangs with 16 points, followed by Zander Blankenship with eight.

Connor Tyree netted five, while Brady Minton and Patrick Brown scored two. Nathan Brown rounded out the scoring with one point. For Georgetown, they were led in scoring by Burrows and Tolle who each scored 10 points. Shively scored six, while Linville scored two.

In Freshmen action, the Mustangs fell to Georgetown by a 45 to 42 score that saw the game come down to the final possessions. Hunter Barnhill led the Mustangs with 14 points, followed by Harrison Burge with 10. Nathan Brown tallied six points, while Coen Wilkin scored five. Quinn Brown added four points, while Brayden Eversole rounded out the scoring with three.

For Georgetown, they were led in scoring by Matthew Cockerham with 17 points. Nate Kratzer tallied 11 points, while Nathan Balzhiser scored six. Javonte Chisenhall tallied four points, while Lowell Gilliam added three. Logan Owens rounded out the scoring with two points.

The Mustangs will be back in action Saturday evening when they travel to Eastern to take on the Warriors. The game was rescheduled as it was originally supposed to be played tonight. Freshmen start time will be 5:00.

Submitted by Lynchburg-Clay Head Coach Matt Carson.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_Lynchburg-LC-new-logo.jpg