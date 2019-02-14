Hillsboro’s Ethan Watson scored his 100oth point as a Hillsboro Indian on Tuesday at Paint Valley High School where the Indians beat Paint Valley 62-56. Watson is pictured preparing to shoot a three pointer in a game against St. Patrick High School as part of the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic held at Hillsboro High School.

