McClain wrestling wins home Duals with 4-0 sweep

GREENFIELD—The second annual McClain Duals saw the home team, the McClain Tigers end their season with a 17-4 record by sweeping the dual meet tournament, going 4-0 on the day, and picking up their third tournament award on the season, and first tournament win.

In round one, the only Division I team in southeast, Ohio, the Logan Chieftains, made their first trip to McClain High School. Their coaches were in awe of the beauty of the old school, and after the matches they said they were equally as impressed with it’s wrestling team. The Tigers jumped out to a 18-0 lead and kept the foot on the gas with a 54-15 final.

In round two, Thurgood-Marshall, whose coaches also commented on how nice the campus was, made their first trip to McClain High School. The Tigers would once again jump out to the early lead. This time the early lead would be even more demoralizing for the Tigers’ opponents as they took a commanding 30-0 lead and ending with a 60-12 final.

Round three’s opponent was the defending McClain Duals champion Gallia Academy. Just like round two, the Tigers took another 30-0 lead and took the wind out of their opponents’ sails. The final score was 48-24.

MHS got a bye in round four, setting up a finale with FAC member school Jackson in round five. Both McClain and Jackson entered the final round undefeated on the day, and would do battle to figure out who would take home the top award and who would get the runner up.

McClain and Jackson had a brawl earlier in the year in an FAC dual in Jackson. In that dual, the Tigers fought back at the end to overcome the Ironmen and come away with a one point victory 35-34. This matchup did not disappoint either.

The Tigers jumped out to a 18-0 lead like in round one, but the Ironmen showed their toughness to battle back and score the next 18, tying the match up at the halfway point, the seventh match. The Tigers saw themselves being behind for the first time in the tournament after a tough match at 195 pounds, trailing 21-18.

The Tigers have proven they are capable of battling from being as they have been battle tested all year and came out ahead in the vast majority of their matches. With a 5 point technical fall in the 220 pound match, the Tigers took the lead and battled to the end to come away with a 35-30 victory, and win the tournament.

Finishing at 17-4 on the season, the Tigers have had the best season during the time Coach Paul has been at the helm of the program.

Individually, the Tigers had great success on the day. Leading the way for the Tigers and going 4-0 on the day were: Lucas Jansen (120), Dawson Jansen (132), Quinton Smith (145), and Kade Rawlins (220). Smith eclipsed the 30 win mark on the season as he is currently 32-7.

Aidan Salyers (126) was 3-0 in the tournament. Chalking up a nice 3-1 record on the day were: Jacob Krafthefer (138), Tanner Tite (170), Kyler Trefz (195), and Kai Borrelli (285). Trefz jumped over the 20 win hurdle on the season. He is even now at 20-20 and eligible to be seeded at the sectional tournament. Borrelli also made himself eligible to be seeded at the sectional tournament as he is now 15-15 on the season.

Ethan Burns (126) was 0-1 and Nathan Franz (152, 160) were 0-4 in varsity action.

Justin Kegley (220) and Parker Chaney (195) both wrestled some JV matches in the tournament. Kegley went 2-1 and Chaney went 1-1.

The McClain High School wrestling team would like to thank W&W Dry Cleaners, Community Markets, and the fabulous wrestling parents for their contributions to the hospitality room.

Up next for the Tigers is the sectional tournament to be held Friday and Saturday, February 22-23 at Washington High School. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the district tournament in Wilmington.

Shane Paul, the Head Coach of the McClain Tigers varsity wrestling team, submitted this story.

The McClain Tigers' varsity wrestling team poses for a group photo on Saturday at McClain High School where the Tigers hosted the second annual McClain Duals and swept the competition to go 4-0 on the day.