McConehea signs to bowl at Shawnee State

Hillsboro senior Christian McConehea recently signed to bowl with Shawnee State University for the 2019-20 year. Shawnee State is a four year, co-educational, public university in Portsmouth, Ohio. Pictured seated (l-r): Kevin McConehea (father), Bridget McConehea (mother), Christian, Jani Sturgell (Shawnee Asst. Coach). Standing (l-r): Hillsboro head coach Jeff Miller and head coach Bryan Sturgell.

Hillsboro senior Christian McConehea recently signed to bowl with Shawnee State University for the 2019-20 year. Shawnee State is a four year, co-educational, public university in Portsmouth, Ohio. Pictured seated (l-r): Kevin McConehea (father), Bridget McConehea (mother), Christian, Jani Sturgell (Shawnee Asst. Coach). Standing (l-r): Hillsboro head coach Jeff Miller and head coach Bryan Sturgell. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_McConehea-signs-bowling.jpg Hillsboro senior Christian McConehea recently signed to bowl with Shawnee State University for the 2019-20 year. Shawnee State is a four year, co-educational, public university in Portsmouth, Ohio. Pictured seated (l-r): Kevin McConehea (father), Bridget McConehea (mother), Christian, Jani Sturgell (Shawnee Asst. Coach). Standing (l-r): Hillsboro head coach Jeff Miller and head coach Bryan Sturgell. Submitted photo