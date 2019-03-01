Scott girls POY in District 14

The District 14 girls basketball coaches announced the girls All-District teams on Friday and Highland County is represented by Lana Grover of Hillsboro, Bryn Karnes of McClain, Peyton Scott and Zoe Fittro of Lynchburg-Clay, Brianna Barnes of Fairfield and Cylee Bratton of Whiteoak. Scott was also selected as the Division III girls player of the year for the district.

These selections were made by the District 14 girls basketball coaches and are eligible to receive state recognition from the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA). Seniors that made a team are eligible to participate in the District 14 All Star Game that will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at the Waverly Downtown Gym. The girls game starts at 6:00 PM and the boys will play immediately following. All District awards will be presented at halftime of both games.

Listed below is the complete list of selections in D I, II, III and IV.

Division I & II

First Team

Hannah Haithcock – Wash. Court House – Senior

Jocie Fisher – Unioto – Senior

Kenzie McConnell – Circleville – Sophomore

Shaylee McDonald – Miami Trace – Junior

Rayana Burns – Wash. Court House – Junior

Second Team

Zoiee Smith – Waverly – Sophomore

Emily Coleman – Unioto – Junior

Abby Hatter – Logan Elm – Junior

Cassidy Lovett – Miami Trace – Senior

Shawnice Smith – Chillicothe – Junior

Honorable Mention

MacKenzie Greene – Chillicothe – Junior

Shayna Hoop – Circleville – Senior

Lana Grover – Hillsboro – Senior

Riley Schultz – Logan Elm – Sophomore

Bryn Karnes – McClain – Senior

Olivia Wolffe – Miami Trace – Senior

Amber Cottrill – Unioto – Junior

Shawna Conger – Wash. Court House – Junior

Paige Carter – Waverly – Sopohomore

Division I & II Player of The Year

Hannah Haithcock – Wash. Court House – Senior

Division I & II Coach of The Year

Steve Kalinoski – Circleville

Girls Assistant Coach Of the Year

Sonya Rittenhouse – Western

District 14 Girls Scholarship Winner

Abbie Kallner – Wheelersburg

Division III

First Team

Peyton Scott – Lynchburg Clay – Senior

Grace McDowell – North Adams – Senior

Ashley Blankenship – Minford – Senior

Abbie Kallner – Wheelersburg – Senior

Alexa Pennington – Eastern Brown – Senior

Second Team

Grace Lightle – Piketon – Senior

Allison Basye – Huntington – Freshman

Kaylee Darnell – Wheelersburg – Sophomore

Braiden Collins – Huntington – Senior

Delaney Harper – North Adams – Sophomore

Third Team

Zoe Fittro – Lynchburg Clay – Junior

Maddie Cook – South Webster – Senior

Caitlyn Puckett – Minford – Senior

Jasmine Eley – Portsmouth – Senior

Morgan Reynolds – Eastern Brown – Senior

Honorable Mention

Camryn Pickerill – Eastern Brown – Junior

Brianna Barnes – Fairfield – Senior

Riley Black – Huntington – Senior

Hannah Tolle – Minford – Junior

Wylie Shipley – North Adams – Sophomore

Val Eury – Northwest – Sophomore

Ally Crothers – Piketon – Senior

Hannah Hughes – Portsmouth – Junior

Morgan Rigsby – Portsmouth West – Junior

Macie Graves – Southeastern – Sophomore

Kenzie Hornikel – South Webster – Junior

Bre Call – Valley – Junior

MacKenzie Bickett – West Union – Senior

Mahaley Farmer – Westfall – Sophomore

Ellie Kallner – Wheelersburg – Sophomore

Division III Player of The Year

Peyton Scott – Lynchburg Clay – Senior

Division III Coach of The Year

Kevin Pickerill – Eastern Brown

Division IV

First Team

Katie Dettwiller – Notre Dame – Senior

Jacey Justice – Peebles – Sophomore

Ava Hassel – Notre Dame – Sophomore

Jensen Warnock – Clay – Senior

Sylvia Evans – Western – Senior

Second Team

Taylor Schmidt – Notre Dame – Junior

Lea McFadden – Paint Valley – Senior

Brooke Kennedy – Manchester – Sophomore

Kasey Kimbler – Green – Freshman

Abby Cochenour – Eastern – Freshman

Honorable Mention

Skylar Artis – Clay – Senior

Morgan Salisbury – Eastern Pike – Senior

Kame Sweeney – Green – Sophomore

Darrington White – Manchester – Senior

Isabel Cassidy – Notre Dame – Sophomore

Kelsey Dunn – Paint Valley – Senior

Tatum Arey – Peebles – Junior

Grace Smith – Sciotoville – Sophomore

Haley Whitt – Western – Senior

Cylee Bratton – Whiteoak – Junior

Division IV Player of The Year

Katie Dettwiller – Notre Dame – Senior

Division IV Coach of The Year

J.D. McKenzie – Notre Dame

Division III & IV North/South All Star Game

Peyton Scott – Lynchburg Clay – Representative

Katie Dettwiller – Notre Dame – Alternate

Lynchburg-Clay’s Peyton Scott handles the ball in a 2019 Sectional Tournament game at Valley High School as part of the 2019 OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament. Scott was named the District 14 girls POY by the District 14 coaches on Friday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_Scott-D-14-POY.jpg Lynchburg-Clay’s Peyton Scott handles the ball in a 2019 Sectional Tournament game at Valley High School as part of the 2019 OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament. Scott was named the District 14 girls POY by the District 14 coaches on Friday. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette