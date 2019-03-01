Scott girls POY in District 14

The District 14 girls basketball coaches announced the girls All-District teams on Friday and Highland County is represented by Lana Grover of Hillsboro, Bryn Karnes of McClain, Peyton Scott and Zoe Fittro of Lynchburg-Clay, Brianna Barnes of Fairfield and Cylee Bratton of Whiteoak. Scott was also selected as the Division III girls player of the year for the district.
These selections were made by the District 14 girls basketball coaches and are eligible to receive state recognition from the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA). Seniors that made a team are eligible to participate in the District 14 All Star Game that will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at the Waverly Downtown Gym. The girls game starts at 6:00 PM and the boys will play immediately following. All District awards will be presented at halftime of both games.
Listed below is the complete list of selections in D I, II, III and IV.
Division I & II
First Team
Hannah Haithcock – Wash. Court House – Senior
Jocie Fisher – Unioto – Senior
Kenzie McConnell – Circleville – Sophomore
Shaylee McDonald – Miami Trace – Junior
Rayana Burns – Wash. Court House – Junior
Second Team
Zoiee Smith – Waverly – Sophomore
Emily Coleman – Unioto – Junior
Abby Hatter – Logan Elm – Junior
Cassidy Lovett – Miami Trace – Senior
Shawnice Smith – Chillicothe – Junior
Honorable Mention
MacKenzie Greene – Chillicothe – Junior
Shayna Hoop – Circleville – Senior
Lana Grover – Hillsboro – Senior
Riley Schultz – Logan Elm – Sophomore
Bryn Karnes – McClain – Senior
Olivia Wolffe – Miami Trace – Senior
Amber Cottrill – Unioto – Junior
Shawna Conger – Wash. Court House – Junior
Paige Carter – Waverly – Sopohomore
Division I & II Player of The Year
Hannah Haithcock – Wash. Court House – Senior
Division I & II Coach of The Year
Steve Kalinoski – Circleville
Girls Assistant Coach Of the Year
Sonya Rittenhouse – Western
District 14 Girls Scholarship Winner
Abbie Kallner – Wheelersburg
Division III
First Team
Peyton Scott – Lynchburg Clay – Senior
Grace McDowell – North Adams – Senior
Ashley Blankenship – Minford – Senior
Abbie Kallner – Wheelersburg – Senior
Alexa Pennington – Eastern Brown – Senior
Second Team
Grace Lightle – Piketon – Senior
Allison Basye – Huntington – Freshman
Kaylee Darnell – Wheelersburg – Sophomore
Braiden Collins – Huntington – Senior
Delaney Harper – North Adams – Sophomore
Third Team
Zoe Fittro – Lynchburg Clay – Junior
Maddie Cook – South Webster – Senior
Caitlyn Puckett – Minford – Senior
Jasmine Eley – Portsmouth – Senior
Morgan Reynolds – Eastern Brown – Senior
Honorable Mention
Camryn Pickerill – Eastern Brown – Junior
Brianna Barnes – Fairfield – Senior
Riley Black – Huntington – Senior
Hannah Tolle – Minford – Junior
Wylie Shipley – North Adams – Sophomore
Val Eury – Northwest – Sophomore
Ally Crothers – Piketon – Senior
Hannah Hughes – Portsmouth – Junior
Morgan Rigsby – Portsmouth West – Junior
Macie Graves – Southeastern – Sophomore
Kenzie Hornikel – South Webster – Junior
Bre Call – Valley – Junior
MacKenzie Bickett – West Union – Senior
Mahaley Farmer – Westfall – Sophomore
Ellie Kallner – Wheelersburg – Sophomore
Division III Player of The Year
Peyton Scott – Lynchburg Clay – Senior
Division III Coach of The Year
Kevin Pickerill – Eastern Brown
Division IV
First Team
Katie Dettwiller – Notre Dame – Senior
Jacey Justice – Peebles – Sophomore
Ava Hassel – Notre Dame – Sophomore
Jensen Warnock – Clay – Senior
Sylvia Evans – Western – Senior
Second Team
Taylor Schmidt – Notre Dame – Junior
Lea McFadden – Paint Valley – Senior
Brooke Kennedy – Manchester – Sophomore
Kasey Kimbler – Green – Freshman
Abby Cochenour – Eastern – Freshman
Honorable Mention
Skylar Artis – Clay – Senior
Morgan Salisbury – Eastern Pike – Senior
Kame Sweeney – Green – Sophomore
Darrington White – Manchester – Senior
Isabel Cassidy – Notre Dame – Sophomore
Kelsey Dunn – Paint Valley – Senior
Tatum Arey – Peebles – Junior
Grace Smith – Sciotoville – Sophomore
Haley Whitt – Western – Senior
Cylee Bratton – Whiteoak – Junior
Division IV Player of The Year
Katie Dettwiller – Notre Dame – Senior
Division IV Coach of The Year
J.D. McKenzie – Notre Dame
Division III & IV North/South All Star Game
Peyton Scott – Lynchburg Clay – Representative
Katie Dettwiller – Notre Dame – Alternate
