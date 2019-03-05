Crafton set to continue soccer career at Evangel

Hillsboro’s Logan Crafton signed his letter of intent to continue his education and soccer career with Evangel University. Evangel University is located in Springfield, Missouri and is an NAIA school that competes in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Crafton plans to major in Digital Arts.

