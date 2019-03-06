McClain’s Carter selected at Co-Player of the Year by District 14 coaches

The District 14 boys basketball coaches announced the boys All-District teams on Friday and Highland County is represented by Devin Carter, Dalton Mischal and Ethan Cockerill of McClain, Ethan Watson and Mason Swayne of Hillsboro, Raymond Conner and Noah Miller of Lynchburg-Clay, Hunter Ruckle and Zach Rand of Whiteoak and Sam Buddlemeyer and Wyatt Willey of Fairfield. Carter was also selected as the Division II boys Co-Player of the Year for the district.

The Division I/II Coach of the Year was McClain’s Joe B. Stewart.

These selections were made by the District 14 boys basketball coaches and are eligible to receive state recognition from the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA).

Seniors that made a team are eligible to participate in the District 14 All Star Game that will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at the Waverly Downtown Gym. The boys game starts at 6:00 PM and the boys will play immediately following. All District awards will be presented at halftime of both games.

Listed below is the complete list of selections in D I, II, III and IV.

Division I/II

First Team

Cam Evans – Zane Trace – Junior

Devin Carter – McClain – Senior

Jayvon Maughmer – Chillicothe – Junior

Brandon Noel – Chillicothe – Junior

Evan Upthegrove – Washington C.H. – Senior

Second Team

Isaac Ward – Logan Elm – Sophomore

Cobe Marquez – Waverly – Senior

Dalton Mischal – McClain – Junior

Nick Nesser – Zane Trace – Junior

Ethan Watson – Hillsboro – Senior

Riley Gibson – Circleville – Sophomore

Honorable Mention

Tre Beard – Chillicothe – Junior

Jay Styers – Circleville – Senior

Mason Swayne – Hillsboro – Senior

Jason Sailor – Logan Elm – Sophomore

Ethan Cockerill – McClain – Senior

Kyler Conn – Miami Trace – Junior

Isaac Little – Unioto – Sophomore

Blaise Tayese – Washington C.H. – Senior

Cody Remington – Waverly – Senior

Jay Wyman – Westfall – Junior

Chad Ison – Zane Trace – Senior

Division I/II Co-Player of The Year

Cam Evans – Zane Trace – Junior

Devin Carter – McClain – Senior

Division I/II Coach of The Year

Joe Stewart McClain

Boys Assistant Coach Of the Year

Dave Hammond – Zane Trace

Division III

First Team

Tanner Holden – Wheelersburg – Senior

Lane Brewster – Western – Senior

Zach Fout – Adena – Senior

Michael Miller – Eastern Pike – Senior

Alex Blanton – Piketon – Senior

Elijah McCloskey – Huntington – Senior

Second Team

Matthew Fraulini – Portsmouth – Junior

Bowan Tomlin – West Union – Senior

J.J. Truitt- Wheelersburg – Sophomore

Elijah Young – North Adams – Senior

Evan Leist – Eastern Pike – Senior

Third Team

Bryce Newland – Paint Valley – Junior

Marcus Hamilton – Eastern Brown – Senior

Kelton Kelly – Minford – Senior

Cameron Dalton – Minford – Senior

Raymond Conner – Lynchburg Clay – Junior

Honorable Mention

Logan Bennett – Adena – Sophomore

Titus Burns – Eastern Brown – Junior

Cody Weaver – Eastern Pike – Senior

Seth Beeler – Huntington – Junior

Noah Miller – Lynchburg Clay – Freshman

Darius Jordan – Minford – Senior

Austin McCormick – North Adams – Junior

Billy Crabtree – Northwest – Junior

Caden Grubb – Paint Valley – Senior

Scott Lightle – Piketon – Senior

Danny Lattimore – Portsmouth – Senior

Jesse Johnson – Portsmouth West – Senior

Lane Ruby – Southeastern – Junior

Andrew Shope – Valley – Senior

Brock Jordan – Western – Junior

Zane Kingsolver – West Union – Junior

Connor Mullins – Wheelersburg – Senior

Division III Player of The Year

Tanner Holden – Wheelersburg – Senior

Division III Coach of The Year

Steven Ater – Wheelersburg

Division IV

First Team

Shiloah Blevins – South Webster – Senior

Hunter Ruckel – Whiteoak – Junior

Tanner Kimbler – Green – Senior

Weston Browning – Peebles – Junior

Kyle Sexton – New Boston – Sophomore

Second Team

Tyler Caldwell – New Boston – Senior

Sam Buddlemeyer – Fairfield – Senior

Ben Mader – Notre Dame – Senior

Kyle Flannery – Sciotoville – Senior

Will Shope – Sciotoville – Senior

Gage Sampson – Green – Junior

Honorable Mention

Hunter Mathias – Clay – Senior

Wyatt Willey – Fairfield – Junior

Tayte Carver – Green – Senior

Isiah Scott – Manchester – Freshman

Grady Jackson – New Boston – Freshman

Jackson Clark – Notre Dame – Sophomore

Oakley Burba – Peebles – Sophomore

Austin Smith – Sciotoville East – Junior

Brayden Bockway – South Webster – Junior

Zach Rand – Whiteoak – Senior

Division IV Player of The Year

Shiloah Blevins – South Webster – Senior

Division IV Co-Coach of The Year

Josh Arey – Peebles

Adam Cox – New Boston

Division III & IV

District 14 Boys Scholarship Winner

Landon Hoover – Waverly

