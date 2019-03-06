McClain’s Carter selected at Co-Player of the Year by District 14 coaches

The District 14 boys basketball coaches announced the boys All-District teams on Friday and Highland County is represented by Devin Carter, Dalton Mischal and Ethan Cockerill of McClain, Ethan Watson and Mason Swayne of Hillsboro, Raymond Conner and Noah Miller of Lynchburg-Clay, Hunter Ruckle and Zach Rand of Whiteoak and Sam Buddlemeyer and Wyatt Willey of Fairfield. Carter was also selected as the Division II boys Co-Player of the Year for the district.
The Division I/II Coach of the Year was McClain’s Joe B. Stewart.
These selections were made by the District 14 boys basketball coaches and are eligible to receive state recognition from the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA).
Seniors that made a team are eligible to participate in the District 14 All Star Game that will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at the Waverly Downtown Gym. The boys game starts at 6:00 PM and the boys will play immediately following. All District awards will be presented at halftime of both games.
Listed below is the complete list of selections in D I, II, III and IV.
Division I/II
First Team
Cam Evans – Zane Trace – Junior
Devin Carter – McClain – Senior
Jayvon Maughmer – Chillicothe – Junior
Brandon Noel – Chillicothe – Junior
Evan Upthegrove – Washington C.H. – Senior
Second Team
Isaac Ward – Logan Elm – Sophomore
Cobe Marquez – Waverly – Senior
Dalton Mischal – McClain – Junior
Nick Nesser – Zane Trace – Junior
Ethan Watson – Hillsboro – Senior
Riley Gibson – Circleville – Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Tre Beard – Chillicothe – Junior
Jay Styers – Circleville – Senior
Mason Swayne – Hillsboro – Senior
Jason Sailor – Logan Elm – Sophomore
Ethan Cockerill – McClain – Senior
Kyler Conn – Miami Trace – Junior
Isaac Little – Unioto – Sophomore
Blaise Tayese – Washington C.H. – Senior
Cody Remington – Waverly – Senior
Jay Wyman – Westfall – Junior
Chad Ison – Zane Trace – Senior
Division I/II Co-Player of The Year
Cam Evans – Zane Trace – Junior
Devin Carter – McClain – Senior
Division I/II Coach of The Year
Joe Stewart McClain
Boys Assistant Coach Of the Year
Dave Hammond – Zane Trace
Division III
First Team
Tanner Holden – Wheelersburg – Senior
Lane Brewster – Western – Senior
Zach Fout – Adena – Senior
Michael Miller – Eastern Pike – Senior
Alex Blanton – Piketon – Senior
Elijah McCloskey – Huntington – Senior
Second Team
Matthew Fraulini – Portsmouth – Junior
Bowan Tomlin – West Union – Senior
J.J. Truitt- Wheelersburg – Sophomore
Elijah Young – North Adams – Senior
Evan Leist – Eastern Pike – Senior
Third Team
Bryce Newland – Paint Valley – Junior
Marcus Hamilton – Eastern Brown – Senior
Kelton Kelly – Minford – Senior
Cameron Dalton – Minford – Senior
Raymond Conner – Lynchburg Clay – Junior
Honorable Mention
Logan Bennett – Adena – Sophomore
Titus Burns – Eastern Brown – Junior
Cody Weaver – Eastern Pike – Senior
Seth Beeler – Huntington – Junior
Noah Miller – Lynchburg Clay – Freshman
Darius Jordan – Minford – Senior
Austin McCormick – North Adams – Junior
Billy Crabtree – Northwest – Junior
Caden Grubb – Paint Valley – Senior
Scott Lightle – Piketon – Senior
Danny Lattimore – Portsmouth – Senior
Jesse Johnson – Portsmouth West – Senior
Lane Ruby – Southeastern – Junior
Andrew Shope – Valley – Senior
Brock Jordan – Western – Junior
Zane Kingsolver – West Union – Junior
Connor Mullins – Wheelersburg – Senior
Division III Player of The Year
Tanner Holden – Wheelersburg – Senior
Division III Coach of The Year
Steven Ater – Wheelersburg
Division IV
First Team
Shiloah Blevins – South Webster – Senior
Hunter Ruckel – Whiteoak – Junior
Tanner Kimbler – Green – Senior
Weston Browning – Peebles – Junior
Kyle Sexton – New Boston – Sophomore
Second Team
Tyler Caldwell – New Boston – Senior
Sam Buddlemeyer – Fairfield – Senior
Ben Mader – Notre Dame – Senior
Kyle Flannery – Sciotoville – Senior
Will Shope – Sciotoville – Senior
Gage Sampson – Green – Junior
Honorable Mention
Hunter Mathias – Clay – Senior
Wyatt Willey – Fairfield – Junior
Tayte Carver – Green – Senior
Isiah Scott – Manchester – Freshman
Grady Jackson – New Boston – Freshman
Jackson Clark – Notre Dame – Sophomore
Oakley Burba – Peebles – Sophomore
Austin Smith – Sciotoville East – Junior
Brayden Bockway – South Webster – Junior
Zach Rand – Whiteoak – Senior
Division IV Player of The Year
Shiloah Blevins – South Webster – Senior
Division IV Co-Coach of The Year
Josh Arey – Peebles
Adam Cox – New Boston
Division III & IV
District 14 Boys Scholarship Winner
Landon Hoover – Waverly
