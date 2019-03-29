Fairfield Lady Lions shutout the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs 10-0

The Fairfield Lady Lions (2-0, 1-0 SHAC) took their first step toward a fourth consecutive Southern Hills Athletic Conference title in a big way with a 10-0 shutout win in the SHAC opener over the Lynchburg Clay Lady Mustangs (1-2, 1-1 SHAC) before a capacity crowd at the Fairfield Baseball and Softball Complex. Kaiti White pitched the six inning one hit shutout while striking out 14 Lady Mustangs batters. The Lady Lion offense was equally impressive pounding out 9 hits and forced the Lady Mustangs into 7 errors with their aggressive base running. Senior centerfielder Megan Gragg and sophomore shortstop Layla Hattan each had three hits to lead the offense. The Lady Lions defense played errorless softball this afternoon.

The Fairfield Lady Lions took a 1-0 lead with an unearned run by Lauren Arnold in the bottom of the second inning. Then added four more runs in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Lyndee Spargur drew a base on balls. Megan Gragg laid down a bunt base hit as Spargur raced all the way to third base and Gragg took second base on the throw. Spargur scored on a wild pitch and Kaiti White drove in Gragg with a base hit to centerfield. Layla Hattan was safe on a bunt single. With two outs, Taylor Lawson singled to left field and when the ball went through to the fence on an error, both Flint running for White and Hattan scored.

The Lady Lions also scored four unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Lyndee Spargur singled, Megan Gragg doubled, and Layla Hattan doubled.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Lady Lions would end the game early with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Layla Hattan singled and Lauren Arnold was hit by a pitch. Hayleigh Lowe was safe on a ground ball error to knock in the game ending run.

Kaiti White was again dominating on the mound this afternoon for the Fairfield Lady Lions allowing just one hit while striking out 14.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Lyndee Spargur (1 for 2, 2 runs, 1 rbi), Megan Gragg (3 for 4, double, 2 runs), Kaiti White (1 for 4, 1 run, 1 rbi), Layla Hattan (3 for 4, 3 runs, 2 rbi), Lauren Arnold (1 for 2, 2 hbp, 1 run), Taylor Lawson (1 for 3, 2 rbi), Halle Hamilton (0 for 3, 1 run).

Serah Whitacre had the lone hit for Lynchburg Clay.

Kaiti White (2-0) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Kaiti’s Pitching line: 6 innings, 1 hit, no runs, no earned runs, no walks, and 14 strikeouts. Amber

Deboard (1-1) suffered the loss for Lynchburg Clay. Deboard’s pitching line: 5.3 innings, 9 hits, 10 runs, 4 earned runs, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts.

The Fairfield Lady Lions will host the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats in a varsity and JV doubleheader on Saturday, March 30th . First pitch of the varsity game is 11:00 AM with the JV game to follow.

This story was submitted by Tom Purtell, the Assistant Coach of the Lady Lions softball team.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_FFHS-logo-new.jpg https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_SHAC-Logo-1.jpg