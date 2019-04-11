Hillsboro boys Track and Field places first at Miami Trace tri-meet with East Clinton on Tuesday

The Hillsboro Indians and Lady Indians Track and Field teams traveled to Miami Trace High School on Tuesday and participated in a tri-meet with Frontier Athletic Conference rival Miami Trace and former South Central Ohio League foe East Clinton. The Indians took home the team win in the boys standings with 78 total points and Miami Trace was second with 74.

The Lady Indians took second place in the girls standings and scored a total of 71 points while the host Lady Panthers finished with 84.

East Clinton finished third in the boys and girls standings with 23 points and eight points respectively when the points were totaled.

Quinn Conlon took first place in the boys high jump and cleared a height of 5-06 while Andrew Amore of Miami Trace was second with a height of 5-04.

In the girls high jump Cierra Lively for Hillsboro and Tori Morrison for Miami Trace each cleared a height of 4-06 but were unable to clear the next height of 4-08, Lively took first place in the event because she cleared 4-06 in only one attemot while Morrison needed two.

Pat Dotson of East Clintontook first place in the boys long jump with a distance of 19-06 and Jaden Haldeman of Miami Trace was second with a jump of 19-00.

Sydney Callahan led the way in the girls long jump and cleared a distance of 15-08 to edge out Macy Creamer who finished in second place with a distance of 15-07.5.

Draven Stodgel and Deon Burns finished one, two in the boys discus throw for the Indians with respective distances of 164-00 and 105-02.

Kailey Dietrick of Hillsboro was first in the girls discus throw and completed a throw of 93-00 to best Miami Trace’s Libby Aleshire who threw 90-04 in second place.

Stodgel and Burns were also first and second in the boys shot put with throws of 49-05 and 47-09 respectively.

The Lady Indians took first in the girls shot put thanks to a throw of 31-01 by Kelsey Burns and Miami Trace claimed second on a throw of 29-05 by Aleshire.

Eden Edenfield and Lucy Hart were first and second in the girls pole vault event with vaults of 8-00 and 7-00 respectively.

The Panthers’ 4×800-meter relay team of DeBruin, DebRuin, Lapasky and Lewis took first place with a time of 9:10.70 while the Hillsboro team of Spencer, Lucarello, Sowders and Alexander were second with a time of 9:20.91.

Lively took second place in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.76 seconds while Creamer took the win for the Lady Panthers with a time of 17.22.

The Lady Indians’ 4×200-meter relay team of Karnes, Edenfield, Callahan and Hart took first place with a time of 1:55.62.

Bailey Lucarello and Nathan Spencer finished second and third in the boys 1600-meter run with times of 5:01.72 and 5:05.50 respectively.

Lively and Kia Hensley were first and third in the girls 300-meter hurdles and finished with respective times of 52.32 and 1:24.82.

Jotham Lewis was first in the boys 400-meter dash for Miami Trace and Landon Weber took second place for the Indians with a time of 56.53.

Jaeleigh Hart and Sydney Callahan took first ans second place for the Lady Indians in the girls 400-meter dash with times of 1:07.92 and 1:09.20 respectively.

Spencer took second place in the boys 800-meter run for the Indians with a time of 2:26.28 while Miami Trace’s Jaden Rowe was first with a time of 2:25.80.

Molly McCreary won the girls 800-meter run and finished with a time of 2:49.29.

Kai Rickman claimed victory in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 24.14.

Bailey Lucarello was first in the boys 3200-meter run and set the pace with a time of 11:09.78.

Haley Boone and Keeley Schurman finished second and third in the girls 3200-meter run and finsihed with times of 15:13.49 and 15:29.79 respectively.

The Hillsboro boys 4×400-meter relay team of Weber, Conlon, Stout and Alexander took first place and finished with a time of 3:49.50.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team of Edenfield, McCreary, Callahan and Hart took first place for the Lady Indians with a time of 4:48.35.

The Indians 4×200-meter relay team of Workman, Richards, Weber and Rickman took second place with a time of 1:41.75 and the 4×100-meter relay team of Lucas, Richards, Gallimore and Rickman also took second with a time of 48.76.

The Lady Indians 4×100-meter relay team of King, Bartonm Dietrick and Karnes took third place with a time of 58.75.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

In this Times-Gazette file photo from March 26 at Hillsboro High School shows Indians runners in the boys 100-Meter dash. The Hillsboro boys Track and Field team placed first in a tri-meet at Miami Trace High School on Tuesday. Pitctured (l-r): Kai Rickman, Taylor Lucas, Anthony Richards and Tyler Workman. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_HHS-100-Meter-dash-File-photo.jpg In this Times-Gazette file photo from March 26 at Hillsboro High School shows Indians runners in the boys 100-Meter dash. The Hillsboro boys Track and Field team placed first in a tri-meet at Miami Trace High School on Tuesday. Pitctured (l-r): Kai Rickman, Taylor Lucas, Anthony Richards and Tyler Workman. The Times-Gazette file photo

Lady Indians take second