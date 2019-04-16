McClain Baseball uses four run 7th to pick up 4-1 road win over Jackson

The McClain Tigers were back in action on Monday, two days after having their seven game win streak snapped by East Clinton, when they traveled to Jackson and beat the Ironmen 4-1 courtesy of a four run seventh inning to pick up a key Frontier Athletic Conference win.

Sam Faulconer got the start and the win for the Tigers as he pitched seven strong innings against the Ironmen. Faulconer allowed five hits, one run and struck out nine batters to help the Tigers bounce back in a big way.

Eric Anderson led the Tigers with three rbi in the game and Evan Hutchinson added the other for the Tigers.

Anderson finished with three hits and Nate Terrell had two while Colton Mossbarger, Austin Booth and Hutchinson each had one hit for Tigers.

Cody Pollock, Booth, Hutchinson and Terrell had one run scored apiece against the homestanding Ironmen.

Jackson got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning when Logan Massie and Ty Ruckel doubled in back to back at bats with two outs. Ruckel drove in Massie with the second double and gave Jackson a 1-0 lead that it would not relinquish until the top of the seventh inning.

Faulconer retired the side in the second and third innings against the Ironmen and the Tigers’ defense played well behind him as they combined to keep Jackson scoreless for the remainder of the game.

In the top of the seventh inning Pollock got things started for the Tigers with a lead off walk before Garrison Banks grounded into a fielder’s choice that saw Banks out at first and Pollock safe at second base.

A line drive single by Booth in the next at bat put runners on first and third for the Tigers and Hutchinson followed up with a hard ground ball to right field that drove in Pollock and advanced booth to second base.

Faulconer flew out to centerfield for the second out of the inning in the next at bat and Booth and Hutchinson remained at second and first respectively with Nate Terrell on deck.

Terrell singled to load the bases for the Tigers in the next at bat and Anderson uncorked a three rbi double to left field that cleared the bases and put the Tigers ahead for good at 4-1.

Drew Bragg led off the bottom of the seventh with a fly out to Hutchinson in right field before Dylan McManaway reached on a passed ball in the next at bat for the Ironmen.

Holden Blankenship followed up with a line drive single to center field that put runners on first and third for Jackson with only one out in the inning.

Isaac Kuhn popped out to Pollock at first base for out number two and Caleb Haller flew out to Banks at short to end the game and give the Tigers the 4-1 conference win.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

McClain’s Garrison Banks tracks a pop up in the outfield Saturday at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe where the Tigers took on Clinton-Massie. The Tigers were back in action Monday when they traveled to Jackson to take on the Ironmen in FAC baseball action. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Garrison-Banks-file-photo-041319.jpg McClain’s Garrison Banks tracks a pop up in the outfield Saturday at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe where the Tigers took on Clinton-Massie. The Tigers were back in action Monday when they traveled to Jackson to take on the Ironmen in FAC baseball action. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette