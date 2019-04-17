Little Hearts, Big Smiles Baseball Classic raises $1.2K

The Little Hearts, Big Smiles Baseball Classic hosted by the Hillsboro Indians varsity Baseball team at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe on Saturday, April 13, raised a total of $1200 for Little Hearts, Big Smiles of Southwest Ohio and was a huge success according to Hillsboro Head Coach Matt Garman.

“Not only were we treated to four excellent games, but we were able to raise of $1200 for the foundation,” Garman said.

Garman and his staff with the Indians Baseball team have high hopes that the Little Hearts, Big Smiles Baseball Classic will become a staple on the Hillsboro Baseball schedule in the future.

“It is our coaching staff’s hopes that this will become an annual event and we will continue to work to raise awareness and funds for this great foundation,” said Garman. “Everyone involved expressed interest in continuing their participation and so we have no doubt that this event will be back next year, bigger and better.”

The Indians have already begun to work out details for the event next year and they believe that improvements can be made.

“We have already started the process of scheduling and improving the event for next year and are extremely excited about the future of the event,” said Garman.

“The entire Hillsboro coaching staff would like to thank our fellow coaches for their participation in the event, and thank them for their hard work selling t-shirts to raise the money,” Garman said. “We would also like to thank our administration for allowing us to host the event, and thank everyone who donated or purchased a shirt. Most of all, we would like to the the folks at Little Hearts, Big Smiles for everything that they do for special needs children in our area.”

