Cross County Bushido Karate Club success continues

Led by Black Belts by Katelin Heizer , Ariel Kibbey and Maxine Ludwick, the Cross County Bushido Karate Club competed in the Annual Way Warriors Karate Classic.

Black Belt winners include: Katelin Heizer: 3rd Place Weapons, Ariel Kibbey: 2nd Place Weapons, 3rd Place Sparring.

Green Belt: Karissa Moore: 1st Place Sparring, 3rd Place Kata, 3rd Place Weapons. Noah Aronhalt: 1st Place Weapons.

White Belt: J.B. Knisley: 2nd Place in Fighting, Kata and Weapons.

JayCee Cumberland: 1st in Sparring, 2nd in Kata, 2nd in Weapons.

The Lynchburg Club is coached by Sensei Earl Paul Sr. and Earl Paul Jr.

The Highland Club is coached by Kyoshi Rick Ludwick, Sensei Nayomie and Maxine Ludwick, and Katelin Heizer and Ariel Kibbey.

This story was submitted by Cross County Bushido Karate Club Kyoshi Rick Ludwick.

In both photos members of the Cross County Bushido Karate Club display medals won at the Annual Way Warriors Karate Classic. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Karate-Club.jpg In both photos members of the Cross County Bushido Karate Club display medals won at the Annual Way Warriors Karate Classic. Submitted photo