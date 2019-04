Fairfield Senior Brianna Barnes signed today to play basketball at Columbus State University. Brianna has played basketball and volleyball at Fairfield for four years. Brianna is pictured with her parents Pat Fisher and Amber Barnes.

Fairfield Senior Brianna Barnes signed today to play basketball at Columbus State University. Brianna has played basketball and volleyball at Fairfield for four years. Brianna is pictured with her parents Pat Fisher and Amber Barnes. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Barnes-Signs.jpg Fairfield Senior Brianna Barnes signed today to play basketball at Columbus State University. Brianna has played basketball and volleyball at Fairfield for four years. Brianna is pictured with her parents Pat Fisher and Amber Barnes. Submitted photo