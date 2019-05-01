Lynchburg-Clay dominates Ripley 26-1 to close out SHAC schedule

The Lynchburg-Clay varsity Baseball team wrapped up the Southern Hills Athletic Conference portion of it’s schedule on Wednesday with a dominating 26-1 five inning win over the Ripley Blue Jays to finish with a 12-1 league record.

Drew Pitzer got the start and the win for the Mustangs on Wednesday and pitched two scoreless innings, threw 30 pitches, allowed one hit, struck out three and walked one against the Blue Jays.

Ethan McConnaughey relieved Pitzer to start the third inning and pitched two scoreless innings, struck out three and walked three while allowing no hits and no runs in the third and fourth innings.

Damin Pierson closed out the game on the mound for the Mustangs and allowed one hit and one run while striking out three batters in the fifth inning.

Josh Wolfe swung a hot bat in his three at bats against the Blue Jays and recorded four RBI on two hits and scored five runs to lead the Mustangs.

McConnaughey and Pitzer each scored four runs for Lynchburg with McConnaughey recording two hits and three RBI while drawing two bases on balls and Pitzer finished with three hits, two RBI and a walk.

Briar Bourne recorded two hits and one RBI against Ripley while Caden Hess had a hit, two RBI and a walk in the game.

Pierson scored three runs, one hit, two RBI and three walks while Austin Proctor finished with one hit, three RBI and two walks against the Blue Jays.

P.J. Fiscus, Chase Smaltz and Zarian Bourne each crossed the plate one time in the game for the Mustangs and Piscus finished with five RBI while Smaltz had three.

The Mustangs started the scoring in the bottom of the first when four runs crossed the plate and added six more in the bottom of the second to take a 10-0 lead with two innings in the books.

Lynchburg-Clay blew the game wide open with 11 runs in the bottom of the third and the Highland County boys added five runs in the bottom of the fourth to account for the Mustangs’ 26 runs in the game.

vs Western Brown

On Tuesday the Mustangs traveled to Mt. Orab to take on the Western Brown Broncos and scored two run in the top of the seventh to propel the team to a come from behind 6-5 non-conference road win.

Lynchburg-Clay trailed the Broncos 4-0 entering the top of the fifth inning before the Mustangs found their offense and scored two runs in the top of the fifth, sixth and seventh inning to take a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

The Broncos were able to score one run in the seventh inning but Caden Hess struck out the final two batters of the game to give the Mustangs a standout non-conference win.

Smaltz led the Mustangs against the Broncos with two hits and two RBI while also drwing a walk and scoring a run in the game.

Hess picked up the win after pitching three innings in relief against Western Brown allowing one hit and one run while striking out three batters.

Alex Barber started for the Mustangs and pitched four innings, allowed five hits, and gave up four runs.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

In this Times-Gazette file photo from Thursday, April 18, Lynchburg-Clay’s Alex Barber throws a pitch against the Whiteoak Wildcats at Lynchburg-Clay High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Lynchburg-pitcher-vs-WHS-file-photo.jpg In this Times-Gazette file photo from Thursday, April 18, Lynchburg-Clay’s Alex Barber throws a pitch against the Whiteoak Wildcats at Lynchburg-Clay High School. The Times-Gazette file photo