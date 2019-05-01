Indians Tennis wins FAC title

The Hillsboro varsity boys Tennis team won it’s first ever Frontier Athletic Conference Championship with an undefeated 11-0 league record. Pictured here is the team following its final league win. Pictured (l-r): Head Coach LaRue Turner, Andrew Gunderman, Creed Mullenix, Austin Pendell, Gabe Gilliland, Ethan Snapp, Junior Tyler Snapp and being held is Gabe Adkins.

The Hillsboro varsity boys Tennis team won it’s first ever Frontier Athletic Conference Championship with an undefeated 11-0 league record. Pictured here is the team following its final league win. Pictured (l-r): Head Coach LaRue Turner, Andrew Gunderman, Creed Mullenix, Austin Pendell, Gabe Gilliland, Ethan Snapp, Junior Tyler Snapp and being held is Gabe Adkins. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Hillsboro-tennis-team.jpg The Hillsboro varsity boys Tennis team won it’s first ever Frontier Athletic Conference Championship with an undefeated 11-0 league record. Pictured here is the team following its final league win. Pictured (l-r): Head Coach LaRue Turner, Andrew Gunderman, Creed Mullenix, Austin Pendell, Gabe Gilliland, Ethan Snapp, Junior Tyler Snapp and being held is Gabe Adkins. Submitted photo