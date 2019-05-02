Hillsboro holds off Wilmington and EC in tri meet

Hillsboro held off Wilmington Tuesday to win a tri-meet on the Highland County school track.
The Hurricane had 81 points while the Indians won the meet with 101. East Clinton finished with 10 points.
Aidan Henson had a third in the long jump, a third in the 800 and third in the 400-meter dash to account for six points for the Astros.
For the Hurricane, six athletes won individual events. Wilmington also won the 4×200- and 4×400-meter relays.
SUMMARY
April 30 2019
@Hillsboro High School
TEAM SCORES: Hillsboro 101, Wilmington 81, East Clinton 10
HIGH JUMP: Coomer, W, 5-10; Conlon, H, 5-8; Glass, W, 5-4; Weber, H, 5-0
DISCUS: Stodgel, H, 150-11; Brooks, W, 129-9; D. Burns, H, 120-7; Stewart, W, 111-0
LONG JUMP: Huffman, W, 20-4; Richards, H, 20-0; Henson, EC, 19-4; Doughman, H, 18-6.5; Scott, W, 18-5
POLE VAULT: McIntosh, W, 11-6; Gallimore, H, 11-0; Camp, W, 11-0; Ryan, H, 10-6
SHOT PUT: Stodgel, H, 50-1; D. Burns, H, 49-8; Brooks, W, 46-3; Z. Burns, H 36-9
4X800 RELAY: Hillsboro A 9:32.1; Wilmington A 10:07.1; East Clinton 10:20.2
110 HURDLES: Conlon, H, 17.4; Doughman, H, 17.4; Watson, H, 17.4; Singleton, W, 17.8
100 DASH: Rickman, H, 11.4; Scott, W, 11.5; Huffman, W, 11.5; Lucas, H, 11.6
4X200 RELAY: Wilmington 1:35.4; Hillsboro 1:35.5; Wilmington B 1:47.5; East Clinton 2:00.1
1600 RUN: Preston, W, 5:03.9; Spencer, H, 5:05.5; Lucarello, H, 5:08.1; Schurman, H, 5:44
4X100 RELAY: Hillsboro 45.0; Wilmington A 45.1; Wilmington B 49.7
400 DASH: Scott, W, 52.3; Alexander, H, 53.5; Henson, EC, 54.5; Weber, H, 55.6
300 HURDLES: Conlon, H, 44.0; Singleton, W, 45.2; Watson, H, 46.1; Horn, EC, 47.4
800 RUN: Killen, W, 2:07.6; Hester, W, 2:8.6; Henson, EC, 2:15.3; Spencer, H, 2:18
200 DASH: Rickman, H, 23.1 (23.06); Glass, W, 23.1 (23.08); Scott, W, 23.4; Richards, H, 23.5
3200 RUN: Lucarello, H, 11:18.7; Preston, W, 11:38.6; Sawders, H, 11:40.8; Combs, W, 12:02
4X400 RELAY: Wilmington 3:45.1; Hillsboro 3:47.2; Wilmington B 4:28.2
Girls Results
Hillsboro defeated Wilmington and East Clinton Tuesday night in a tri-meet at Hillsboro High School.
The Lady Indians had 75 points with Wilmington second at 62 and East Clinton third at 23.
Izzy Coomer of WHS won the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
SUMMARY
April 30 2019
@Hillsboro High School
TEAM SCORES: Hillsboro 75 Wilmington 62 East Clinton 23
SHOT PUT: Hickey, W, 33-5; Burns, H, 30-5; Vance, W, 29-2; Heard, W, 28-6.5
DISCUS: Kailey Dietrick, H, 94-11; Huff, W, 94-10; Kenzie Dietrick, H, 86-10; Hickey, W, 86-10
LONG JUMP: Callahan, H, 16-0; Lambcke, W, 15-3; Barton, H, 13-10; E. Malone, EC, 13-8
HIGH JUMP: Lively, H, 4-8; Lambcke, W, 4-6; Snarr, W, 4-4; Wheeler, EC, 4-2
100 HURDLES: Lively, H, 17.8; Snarr, W, 19.0; Voges-Pertuset 19.0; Totten, W, 19.3
100 DASH: Coomer, W, 13.1; Baltazar, W< 13.5; Malone, EC, 14.1; Howland, H, 14.2
1600 RUN: Anteck, EC, 6:39.8; Boone, H, 7:10.3; Hughes, EC, 7:50.1
400 DASH: Hart, H, 1:12
300 HURDLES: Lively, H, 49.4; Simonson, W, 55.0; Voges-Pertuset, W, 55.9; Barton, H, 57.1
800 RUN: Baltazar, W, 2:46.9; Anteck, EC, 2:56.9; Hart, H, 3:16.4; Hughes, EC, 3:38.3
200 DASH: Coomer, W, 28.3; Wheeler, EC, 30.0; Thorck, H, 31.0; Wilson, W, 31.9
3200 RUN: Schurman, H, 14:08; Anteck, EC, 15:14
POLE VAULT: Pham, W, 8-6; Edenfield, H, 8-6; Lambcke, W, 8-0; Hart, H, 7-0
4×800 RELAY: Hillsboro 13:29.9
4×200 RELAY: Hillsboro 1:52.2; Wilmington 2:06.2
4×100 RELAY: Hillsboro 55.9; Wilmington 58.2; East Clinton 59.0
4×400 RELAY: Hillsboro 4:34.0; Wilmington 4:42.3
