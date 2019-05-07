Highland Baseball roundup

Fairfield

The Fairfield Lions took on Westfall on Thursday, April 25, and came away with a quality 14-7 non league win.

Austin Setty started and pitched five strong inning against Westfall while he allowed six hits and five runs, walked four and struck out two to pick up the win.

Jacob Morgan and Andrew Dingey combined for two inning of hitless baseball over the sixth and seventh and walked four batters while allowing two runs.

Sam Buddelmeyer led the Lions with three hits, seven RBI and four runs scored while Layne Morgan had three hits, Griffin Irvin had two and Ethan Grooms had two hits and three runs scored for the Lions.

“This was a great win versus a quality opponent. We played very solid defense behind Austin and gave him run support. Ethan Grooms played one of his best games of the season tonight,” said Fairfield Head Coach Jeremy McGraw. “His effort both in the field and on the base paths was tremendous. Sam Buddelmeyer had a great night at the plate knocking in seven and played great defense in center field. We made a change defensively and we have been playing better. Layne Morgan is doing a great job behind the plate for us.”

The Lions traveled to New Richmond on Thursday, May 2, and lost 7-4 with Buddelmeyer on the mound.

Buddelmeyer pitched four and two-thirds innings while giving up nine hits, five runs, walking two and striking out four in the game against New Richmond.

Buddelmeyer and Dingey had two and one hits respectively in the game for the Lions and each drove in two runs with Austin Setty, Ethan Grooms and Orrie Friend each socred a run in the game.

Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Indians traveled to Mt. Orab on Tuesday and took on the Western Brown Broncos in a non-league matchup that saw the Indians hang 15 runs on the Broncos to claim a 15-5 six inning win.

Ethan Humphries got the start and the win for Hillsboro with six strong innings of work against the Broncos, allowed nine hits, five runs, and struck out three batters.

Grant Crum led Hillsboro with four RBI in the game while teammates Ryan Harless, Casey Jordan and Jared Thompson had three each.

Ethan Watson, Luke Magulac and Jordan each had two hits for the Indians in the dominating win.

McClain

The McClain Tigers traveled to West Union on Tuesday and took on the Dragons in a non-league post season tune up game that saw the McClain post four runs in the first inning en route to a 6-3 win on the road.

John Salyers got the start and the win for the Tigers and threw 109 pitches over seven innings of work while he allowed eight hits, three runs, struck out seven and walked three.

Colton Mossbarger Evan Hutchinson each had two hits against the Dragons to lead the Tigers while Austin Booth, Trevor Dalton, Hutchinson, Cody Pollock and Salyers each had one RBI in the game.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.