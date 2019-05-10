Fairfield boys Track and Field claims 2019 SHAC Championship

LEESBURG, Ohio — The Fairfield Lions on Friday at the Fairfield Track and Field complex beat out nine other Southern Hills Athletic Conference teams to earn the title of SHAC Champions and totaled 121 team points at the meet. The Lady Lions earned second place at the event in the girls standings and finished with 111 total points.

The Whiteoak Wildcats took second place in the boys team standing and totaled 96 points at the 2019 SHAC Championships on Friday.

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs totaled 50 points at the event and finished in seventh place ahead of Peebles, Fayetteville and Manchester.

The Lady Wildcats from Whiteoak earned fifth place with a total of 61 points on the day and the Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg took seventh place with a total of 41 points.

The Lions 4×800-meter relay team took first place on Friday and finished with a time of 8:57.05.

Fairfield Junior Ailean Duffie took first place in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.15.

Garrett Miller of Whiteoak won the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.14 and won the boys 300-meter Hurdles with a time of 44.26.

Kensley Bailey took first place in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.29, the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 27.30 and the girls high jump with a height of 4-10.

Brandtson Duffie Claimed first place in the boys 1600-meter run with a finishing time of 4:43.26 and claimed first place in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.85.

Fairfield’s BEnnett Hodson was first in the boys 400-meter dash and finished with a time of 53.87.

Fairfield’s boys 4×400-meter realy team took first place with a time of 3:36.98.

Ethan Whalen of Fairfield took first in the boys shot put with adistance of 41-06.

Whiteoak’s Kensley Bailey jumps over a height of 4-10 on Friday at Fairfield High School where the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Championships were held. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Kensley-Bailey-Girls-HJ-2019-SHAC-Meet.jpg Whiteoak’s Kensley Bailey jumps over a height of 4-10 on Friday at Fairfield High School where the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Championships were held. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Fairfield’s Ethan Whalen uncorks a throw in the boys shot put on Friday as part of the 2019 SHAC Championships. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Ethan-Whalen-Boys-SP-2019-SHAC-Meet.jpg Fairfield’s Ethan Whalen uncorks a throw in the boys shot put on Friday as part of the 2019 SHAC Championships. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Whieoak Sophomre Garrett Miller clears a hurdle on Friday while participating in the boys 110-Meter Hurdles at Fairfield High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Garrett-Miller-Boys-110-H-2019-SHAC-Meet.jpg Whieoak Sophomre Garrett Miller clears a hurdle on Friday while participating in the boys 110-Meter Hurdles at Fairfield High School. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Fairfield’s Ciara Colwell passes the baton to Sammi Shepard at the end of the first leg of the girls 4×800-meter relay on Friday at Fairfield High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Ciara-Colwell-to-Sammi-Shepherd-Girls-4×8-2019-SHAC-Meet.jpg Fairfield’s Ciara Colwell passes the baton to Sammi Shepard at the end of the first leg of the girls 4×800-meter relay on Friday at Fairfield High School. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Lynchburg-Clay’s Serene Walker throws the disc on Friday during the girls Discus Throw at the 2019 SHAC Championships. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Serene-Walker-Girls-DT-2019-SHAC-Meet.jpg Lynchburg-Clay’s Serene Walker throws the disc on Friday during the girls Discus Throw at the 2019 SHAC Championships. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Fairfield’s Brandtson Duffie crosses in front of the timer on Friday at Fairfield High School during the boys 4×800-Meter relay. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Brandtson-Duffie-Boys-4×8-2019-SHAC-Meet.jpg Fairfield’s Brandtson Duffie crosses in front of the timer on Friday at Fairfield High School during the boys 4×800-Meter relay. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Fairfield’s Ailean Duffie clears a hurdle on Friday during the girls 100-Meter Hurdles at the 2019 SHAC Championships. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Ailean-Duffie-Girls-100-H-2019-SHAC-Meet.jpg Fairfield’s Ailean Duffie clears a hurdle on Friday during the girls 100-Meter Hurdles at the 2019 SHAC Championships. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Lynchburg-Clay’s Casey Barger and Whiteoak’s Jacob Campbell hand off to their respective teammates, Harrison Burge and Robbie Raines, during the boys 4×800-meter relay on Friday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Jacob-Campbell-to-Robbie-Raines-WO-and-Casey-Barger-to-Harrison-Burge-boys-4×8-2019-SHAC-Meet.jpg Lynchburg-Clay’s Casey Barger and Whiteoak’s Jacob Campbell hand off to their respective teammates, Harrison Burge and Robbie Raines, during the boys 4×800-meter relay on Friday. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

Lady Lions 2nd, Whiteoak boys 2nd