Fairfield boys Track and Field claims 2019 SHAC Championship

LEESBURG, Ohio — The Fairfield Lions on Friday at the Fairfield Track and Field complex beat out nine other Southern Hills Athletic Conference teams to earn the title of SHAC Champions and totaled 121 team points at the meet. The Lady Lions earned second place at the event in the girls standings and finished with 111 total points.
The Whiteoak Wildcats took second place in the boys team standing and totaled 96 points at the 2019 SHAC Championships on Friday.
The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs totaled 50 points at the event and finished in seventh place ahead of Peebles, Fayetteville and Manchester.
The Lady Wildcats from Whiteoak earned fifth place with a total of 61 points on the day and the Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg took seventh place with a total of 41 points.
The Lions 4×800-meter relay team took first place on Friday and finished with a time of 8:57.05.
Fairfield Junior Ailean Duffie took first place in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.15.
Garrett Miller of Whiteoak won the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.14 and won the boys 300-meter Hurdles with a time of 44.26.
Kensley Bailey took first place in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.29, the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 27.30 and the girls high jump with a height of 4-10.
Brandtson Duffie Claimed first place in the boys 1600-meter run with a finishing time of 4:43.26 and claimed first place in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.85.
Fairfield’s BEnnett Hodson was first in the boys 400-meter dash and finished with a time of 53.87.
Fairfield’s boys 4×400-meter realy team took first place with a time of 3:36.98.
Ethan Whalen of Fairfield took first in the boys shot put with adistance of 41-06.
