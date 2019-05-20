Hillsboro boys Track and Field teams finishes 2nd at District meet in Washington Court House

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Hillsboro Indians varsity boys Track and Field team finished in second place at the Division II District Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Washington High School with 75.33 team points while the boys from Northwest High School took first with 84 points.

The McClain Tigers finished twelfth out of 14 teams with 25.17 points and the Lady Tigers finished in eighth place with 39 points while the Lady Indians of Hillsboro took seventh at the District Track and Field Championships with 40 points.

The Lady Tigers’ 4×800-meter Relay team of Evans, Osborne, Free and Peterman finished with a time of 13:01.02 but did not qualify for the Regional Championships.

The Tigers’ 4×800-meter relay team of George, Ernst, Bliss and Schluep ran a time of 9:07.02 and the Hillsboro team of Spencer, Sowders, Rensing and Lucarello had a time of 9:24.74.

Hillsboro’s Draven Stodgel won the boys Discus Throw with a distance of 160-03 and teammate Deon Burns was sixth with a throw of 126-08.

McClain’s Cam Closson competed in the event and had a throw of 100-03 while teammate Gabe Lee threw the discus 93-09.

Mark Gallimore and Owen Ryan of Hillsboro along with McClain athlete Quentin Smith competed in the boys Pole Vault and had heights of 10-06, 10-06 and 9-00 respectively.

McClain’s Kobe Penwell qualified for the Regional Championships in the boys Long Jump with a second place jump of 20-10.25.

Anthony Richards and Keith Doughman of Hillsboro as well as Alex Snyder of McClain were also in the boys long jump and had jumps of 20-00.25, 18-11.50 and 17-11.50 respectively.

Hillsboro’s Cierra Lively qualified for the Regional Championships in the girls High Jump with a second place jump of 4-10.

McClain’s Zoe Rios took second in the girls 100-meter Hurdles and qualified for the Regional Meet with a time of 16.41.

Kerigan Pollard of McClain took second in the girls 100-meter Dash and finished with a time of 13.18 to advance to the Regional Championships.

Sophomore Matt Bliss of McClain earned a spot in the Regional Meet with a third place time of 11.74 in the boys 100-meter Dash.

The Lady Indians’ 4×200-meter relay team of McCreary, Callahan, Edenfield and Hart took second place and punched their ticket to Regionals with a time of 1:49.06.

The Indians 4×200-meter Relay team of Alexander, Doughman, Rickman and Richards earned a District title and a trip to the Regional Championships with a time of 1:32.64.

The McClain Lady Tigers’ 4×100-meter relay team of Pollard, Rios, Hardesty and Stegbauer took third in the event and earned a trip to the Regional Meet with a time of 52.18.

Hillsboro’s Ty Alexander took fourth place in the boys’ 400-meter dash and earned a spot at Regionals with a time of 52.09.

McClain’s Pollard will also be competing at the Regional Championships in the girls 300-meter Hurdles after she posted a second place time of 49.10.

The Hillsboro Lady Indians’ 4×400-meter relay team of Edenfield, Lively, Callhan and Hart took fourth place in the event with a Regional qualifying time of 4:26.19.

The McClain Tiger’ 4×400-meter relay team of Snyder, Bliss, Newkirk and Schluep took fourth place and qualified for Regionals with a time of 3:38.76.

Hillsboro’s Stodgel and Burns both qualified for the Regional Championships in the boys Shot Put with first and fourth place throws of 56-03.50 and 51-00.

Quinn Conlon of Hillsboro finished in a three way tie for second place in the boys High Jump and qualified for the Regional Meet with a jump of 5-10.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

McClain’s Zoe Rios (left) and Emma Stegbauer compete in the girls 100-meter Hurdle Finals at Washington High School on Saturday during the D II Southeast District Track and Field Championships. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Rios-and-Stegbauer-girls-100H-District-DII-TF.jpg McClain’s Zoe Rios (left) and Emma Stegbauer compete in the girls 100-meter Hurdle Finals at Washington High School on Saturday during the D II Southeast District Track and Field Championships. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro’s Kai Rickman (left) and McClain’s Matt Bliss run side by side in the boys 100-meter dash on Saturday at Washington High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_RIckman-and-Fout-boys-100-D-II-District-TF.jpg Hillsboro’s Kai Rickman (left) and McClain’s Matt Bliss run side by side in the boys 100-meter dash on Saturday at Washington High School. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro’s Sydney Callahan passes the baton to Eden Edenfield during the girls 4×200-meter realy on Saturday at the DII District Track and Field Championships. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Callahan-to-Edenfield-4×200-relay-D-II-District-TF.jpg Hillsboro’s Sydney Callahan passes the baton to Eden Edenfield during the girls 4×200-meter realy on Saturday at the DII District Track and Field Championships. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro’s Draven Stodgel finishes his last rotation and prepares to release the shot on Saturday at Washington High School where the qualified for the Regional meet with a put of 56-03.50. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Stodgel-boys-SP-District-DII-TF.jpg Hillsboro’s Draven Stodgel finishes his last rotation and prepares to release the shot on Saturday at Washington High School where the qualified for the Regional meet with a put of 56-03.50. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette