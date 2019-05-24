Hillsboro, McClain, Lynchburg-Clay and Whiteoak combine for 19 All-Southeast District players in Division II, III and IV

The Southeast District on Friday released the names of the athletes selected to the 2019 All-Southeast District Baseball team and Hillsboro, McClain, Lynchburg-Clay and Whiteoak combined for 19 total athletes; in Division II, III and IV; named to the first team, second team or honorable mention and the Wildcats set the pace with seven selections in D IV.

Whiteoak was represented by Traeten Hamilton, Zach Harless and Evan Brill on the first team, Mason Lehr and Ty Large on the second team, with Chase Butler and Ryan Roberts also earning recognition on the Honorable Mention list.

The Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay earned four spots in D III with Drew Pitzer named with first team honors, Ethan McConnaughey earned second team recognition while Josh Wolfe and Caden Hess were named honorable mention.

The McClain Tigers were well represented in D II with four total selections. Eroc Anderson earned a first team honors, John Salyers, Colton Mossbarger, and Evan Hutchinson were all selected honorable mention All-Southeast District.

Hillsboro’s Indians varsity Baseball was also well represented in the selections with four total to match their cross-county and Frontier Athletic Conference rivals the Tigers.

Luke Magulac represented the Indians with an All-Southeast District first team selection and teammate Ethan Humphries joined him as a second team selection; the Indians also had representatives on the honorable mention list with Grant Crum and Jared Thompson being selected.

The Hillsboro, Lynchburg-Clay, McClain and Whiteoak programs all had exceptional seasons with the Indians, Mustangs and Wildcats each earning a league championship and the Tigers were in the FAC race until the final weeks of the season.

The Wildcats were the final team standing in post season play until they were eliminated in the D IV Southeast Dostrict Finals on Wednesday at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe. Hillsboro, Lynchburg-Clay and McClain were all eliminated from the tournament before the start of the District tournament.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Whiteoak’s Traeten Hamilton on the mound at VA Memorial Stadium on Wednesday in the D IV Southeast District Final game against Huntington. Hamilton was one of three Whiteoak players to earn first team All-Southeast District in D IV. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Traeten-Hamilton-pitch-vs-Huntington.jpg Whiteoak’s Traeten Hamilton on the mound at VA Memorial Stadium on Wednesday in the D IV Southeast District Final game against Huntington. Hamilton was one of three Whiteoak players to earn first team All-Southeast District in D IV. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette