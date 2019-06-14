Fairfield’s White selected 1st team All-Ohio

Fairfield graduate Kaiti White was selected as an All-Ohio First Team honoree earlier this week by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

White led the Lady Lions to the Division III Regional Finals and recorded a record 24 wins for the program over the course of the 2019 season.

White was also one of two Fairfield Lady Lions players to receive First Team All-District honors along with Laren Arnold.

Lady Lion’s first baseman Lyndee Spargur earned Second Team All-District honors and Megan Gragg earned Honorable Mention All-District honors for their play this season.

Lynchburg-Clay’s Serah Whitacre was an All-District Second Team selection and teammate Haleigh Snider earned Honorable Mention.

In Division II McClain’s Josie Crabtree was selected as a member of the All-District First Team and teammate Beckley Smith earned All-District Second Team honors for 2019.

Allison Beatty and Kaylee Stevenson were each recognized with Honorable Mention selections.

Hillsboro Lady Indians’ were not left out as Gracey Dearmon was selected as a member of the All-District Second Team and teammates Mallory Parsons and Kenzie Dietrick were selected as Honorable Mention.

Listed below are the D II and D III Frontier Athletic Conference and Southern Hills Athletic Conference selections.

D III

Kaiti White Fairfield 1st team all state, 1st team all district

Maggie Dorsey Eastern Brown 1st team all district

Lauren Arnold Fairfield 1st team all district

Serah Whitacre Lynchburg Clay 2nd team all district

Andred Edmiston Eastern Brown 2nd team all district

Lyndee Spargur Fairfield 2nd team all district

Morgan Reynolds Eastern Brown Honorable Mention

Allison Malott Eastern Brown Honorable Mention

Megan Gragg Fairfield Honorable Mention

Desiree Ison North Adams Honorable Mention

Alaina Eiterman North Adams Honorable Mention

Haleigh Snider Lynchburg Clay Honorable Mention

DII

Jessica Camp Miami Trace 2nd team all state, 1st team all district

Taylor Evans Jackson Honorable mention all state, 1st team all district

Josie Crabtree McClain 1st team all district

Olivia Wolffe Miami Trace 1st team all district

Kylee Bako Jackson 1st team all district

Jayla Brown Chillicothe 2nd team all district

Gracey Dearmon Hillsboro 2nd team all district

Maddy Jenkins Washington Court House 2nd team all district

Beckley Smith McClain 2nd team all district

Leah Alford Jackson 2nd team all district

Sydney Humphreys Jackson 2nd team all district

Ashley Campbell Miami Trace 2nd team all district

Meliah Johnson chillicothe Honorable Mention

Mallory Parsons Hillsboro Honorable Mention

Sidney Payton Miami Trace Honorable Mention

Kenzie Dietrick Hillsboro Honorable Mention

Makenna Knisely washington Court House Honorable Mention

Julia Hall chillicothe Honorable Mention

Allison Beatty McClain Honorable Mention

Kaylee Stevenson McClain Honorable Mention

In this Times-Gazette file photo Fairfield graduate Kaiti White is seen throwing a pitch against SHAC rival the Peebles Lady Indians. White was selected to the Ohio Softball Coaches Association All-Ohio First Team as a pitcher from the Southeast District.

13 earn All-District honors in Southeast