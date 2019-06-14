Fairfield’s White selected 1st team All-Ohio

Fairfield graduate Kaiti White was selected as an All-Ohio First Team honoree earlier this week by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
White led the Lady Lions to the Division III Regional Finals and recorded a record 24 wins for the program over the course of the 2019 season.
White was also one of two Fairfield Lady Lions players to receive First Team All-District honors along with Laren Arnold.
Lady Lion’s first baseman Lyndee Spargur earned Second Team All-District honors and Megan Gragg earned Honorable Mention All-District honors for their play this season.
Lynchburg-Clay’s Serah Whitacre was an All-District Second Team selection and teammate Haleigh Snider earned Honorable Mention.
In Division II McClain’s Josie Crabtree was selected as a member of the All-District First Team and teammate Beckley Smith earned All-District Second Team honors for 2019.
Allison Beatty and Kaylee Stevenson were each recognized with Honorable Mention selections.
Hillsboro Lady Indians’ were not left out as Gracey Dearmon was selected as a member of the All-District Second Team and teammates Mallory Parsons and Kenzie Dietrick were selected as Honorable Mention.
Listed below are the D II and D III Frontier Athletic Conference and Southern Hills Athletic Conference selections.
D III
Kaiti White Fairfield 1st team all state, 1st team all district
Maggie Dorsey Eastern Brown 1st team all district
Lauren Arnold Fairfield 1st team all district
Serah Whitacre Lynchburg Clay 2nd team all district
Andred Edmiston Eastern Brown 2nd team all district
Lyndee Spargur Fairfield 2nd team all district
Morgan Reynolds Eastern Brown Honorable Mention
Allison Malott Eastern Brown Honorable Mention
Megan Gragg Fairfield Honorable Mention
Desiree Ison North Adams Honorable Mention
Alaina Eiterman North Adams Honorable Mention
Haleigh Snider Lynchburg Clay Honorable Mention
DII
Jessica Camp Miami Trace 2nd team all state, 1st team all district
Taylor Evans Jackson Honorable mention all state, 1st team all district
Josie Crabtree McClain 1st team all district
Olivia Wolffe Miami Trace 1st team all district
Kylee Bako Jackson 1st team all district
Jayla Brown Chillicothe 2nd team all district
Gracey Dearmon Hillsboro 2nd team all district
Maddy Jenkins Washington Court House 2nd team all district
Beckley Smith McClain 2nd team all district
Leah Alford Jackson 2nd team all district
Sydney Humphreys Jackson 2nd team all district
Ashley Campbell Miami Trace 2nd team all district
Meliah Johnson chillicothe Honorable Mention
Mallory Parsons Hillsboro Honorable Mention
Sidney Payton Miami Trace Honorable Mention
Kenzie Dietrick Hillsboro Honorable Mention
Makenna Knisely washington Court House Honorable Mention
Julia Hall chillicothe Honorable Mention
Allison Beatty McClain Honorable Mention
Kaylee Stevenson McClain Honorable Mention
Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.