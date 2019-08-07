McClain, Hillsboro, Whiteoak compete at Sharp Memorial

The McClain varsity boys golf team came fifth, Hillsboro varsity boys came in sixth place and Whiteoak came in eighth out of 10 teams at Buckeye Hills yesterday for the 2019 Adam Sharpe Memorial/McClain Invitational.

Boys team results:

1st – West Union 345

2nd – Unioto 346

3rd – North Adams 355

4th – Manchester 373

5th – McClain 374

6th – Hillsboro 396

7th – Jackson 397

8th – Whiteoak 399

9th – WCH 416

10th – Vinton County 454

Wesley Potts scored 86 in the 18-hole event. Others scoring for the Tigers were Trenton Newkirk 89, Seth Wise 93 and also David Edwards 106.

Gabe Mycroft had the top score for the Hillsboro Indians Tuesday with an 88, Gavin Puckett 91, Lawton Parry 107 and Bryce Bledsoe scored a 110 when it was all said and done.

The Whiteoak Wildcats’ best score was 80 by Zach Harless. Behind him was Ian Griffith 104, Clay Risner 105 and finished up with Carson Emery scoring 110 in the golf match.

McClain Lady Tigers varsity golf team came in third place in the golf match. They were led by Bri Weller scoring 87, Shayna Beatty 113, Madison Beatty and Emma Stegbauer both scored 124 when they finished and Cate Willis ended the day with 127.

Girls team results:

1st – Westfall 354

2nd – West Union 432

3rd – McClain 448

4th – North Adams 460

Harless, Weller lead Highland County scores