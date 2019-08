The McClain boys varsity golf team defeated Paint Valley at Buckeye Hills, 190-231, Thursday.

Tiger senior Trenton Newkirk went on to be a match medalist scoring a 45.

Other scoring for the Tigers: Carson Spangler 46, Wes Potts 48 and Isaac Carroll 51.

The Tigers, now 8-4, travel to the Chillicothe VA Golf Course on Saturday to play in the Unioto Invitational.

