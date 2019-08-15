McClain hosting new Jamboree

A new event, the inagural McClain Jamboree/Meet The Teams will be held Friday, Aug. 23 at McClain Field in Greenfield.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the introduction of all the school’s fall sport teams will take place at 6:30 p.m.

McClain Athletic Director Trevor Arnett said the band and Tigerettes will also perform, and that there will be a $5 per person admission fee.

The Tiger football team will be scrimmaging the Piketon Redstreaks. Kick off will be at 7 p.m.

McClain opens the regular season at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 against Adena.

Hillsboro opens the regular season at Western Brown at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.

Members of the McClain football are pictured during a preaseason practice this week. The Tigers open the regular season Aug. 30 at home against Adena.

Aug. 23 event features Tiger scrimmage, meet the team