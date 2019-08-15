McClain hosting new Jamboree

A new event, the inagural McClain Jamboree/Meet The Teams will be held Friday, Aug. 23 at McClain Field in Greenfield.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the introduction of all the school’s fall sport teams will take place at 6:30 p.m.
McClain Athletic Director Trevor Arnett said the band and Tigerettes will also perform, and that there will be a $5 per person admission fee.
The Tiger football team will be scrimmaging the Piketon Redstreaks. Kick off will be at 7 p.m.
McClain opens the regular season at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 against Adena.
Hillsboro opens the regular season at Western Brown at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
