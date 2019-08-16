Tigers win first FAC golf match

The McClain Tigers walked away with a victory at their first Frontier Athletic Conference match this year, and Hillsboro was the runner-up in the match held at the Franklin Valley Golf Course.

Trenton Newkirk was on fire scoring a 37, earning him medalist honors.

Team scores were: McClain 175, Hillsboro 178, Chillicothe 179, Washington 181, Jackson 185 and Miami Trace 222

Individual scores for McClain were: Wes Potts 44, Seth Wise 46 and Carson Spangler 48

Individuals scores for Hillsboro: Gabe MyCroft 39, Gavin Puckett 44, Hayden Miller 46, Ryan Harless 49, Lawton Perry 55 and Bryce Bledsoe 61.

Greenfield and Hillsboro will both travel to White Oak Golf Course for a match Monday, Aug. 19.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_FAC-Logo.jpg

Hillsboro finishes runner-up