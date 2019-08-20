Indians hope for another winning season

The Hillsboro Indians varsity football program is shooting for another winning season after a 9-2 season, including a playoff appearance, last year.

Coach Jack O’Rourke, who has coached for 34 years and four years at Hillsboro, intends to take the Fronteir Athletic Conference by storm this year.

The Indians have six starters returning and 10 returning lettermen from last season.

Top players returning this season are Sanchez Seals, Mark Gallimore, Draven Strodgel, Zach Burns, Logan Hester, Justin Spears and Silas Simmons. They will be expected to be leaders of the football program this year.

Newcomers Gavin Temples, Scottie Eastes and Justin Conn plan to be a big impact for this roster.

“Interior line is going to be strong this season and tackling on defense and consistency on offense looks to need improvement,” said O’Rourke.”

Members of the Hillsboro football team are pictured during a preseason practice.

Indians want to continue their winning ways