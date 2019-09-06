HHS falls to the Warriors

The Hillsboro Indians came up against a strong Goshen Warriors football program Friday night at Richards Memorial Field. Hillsboro could not get its wheels turning on offense and could not stop the Warriors offense from getting down the field.

In the end, partly due to numerous penalties, the Indians dropped a 28-7 non-conference decision.

On the first kickoff of the game Hillsboro was having a bad go at it. Kick returner Kai Rickman bobbled the ball and only returned it two yards. Offensively, after that the Indians couldn’t move the ball and had to punt it.

Goshen ended up scoring the first touchdown of the game with 7:31 left in the first quarter. Keith Doughman then fielded the ensuing kickoff, but he bobbled the catch, then fumbled the ball on the 1-yard line and give the Warriors another touchdown, making it 14-0 in first quarter.

Hillsboro began its rushing attack, did not succeed once again, and had to punt it away.

But Doughman came up with an interception on defense, then HHS quarterback Justin Spears completed a 7-yard pass and then attempted to rush for short yardage before the first quarter was over.

In the second quarter Hillsboro showed signs of life with a couple big runs down the field by Mark Gallimore and a bull rush by Silas Simmons for the one and only touchdown of the game for the Indians.

On the following kickoff the Indians tried to squib kick the ball to retrieve it back, but they were unsuccessful.

The Indians managed to stop Goshen’s offense on the next set. Gallimore, Logan Hester, Silas Simmons and Spears all managed to move the ball reguarly the rest of the second quarter, but could not score another touchdown before the half was over.

The third and fourth quarters of the game consisted of numerous penalties and Goshen scoring two more touchdowns, ending the game at 28-7 over the Indians that just seemed like they couldn’t move the ball to help themselves the rest of the game.

Hillsboro, now 1-1 on the season, will be on the road at East Clinton and Goshen, also now 1-1, will be at Little Miami next week.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Hillsboro’s Logan Hester is shown tackling the Goshen quarterback for a loss of yards in this photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_1282.jpg Hillsboro’s Logan Hester is shown tackling the Goshen quarterback for a loss of yards in this photo.

