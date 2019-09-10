Indians 2nd, Tigers 5th at FAC match

The Hillsboro Indians and Greenfield McClain Tigers traveled to the Chillicothe Country Club Monday for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

The Indians came away with second place in the FAC match and were led by Gabe MyCroft. who shot 43. Indian teammates following him were Bryce Bledsoe 43, Ryan Harless 48, Gavin Puckett 50, Lawton Parry 50 and Hayden Miller shooting a 51.

The McClain boys finished in fifth place. The Tigers were led by sophomore Wes Potts who shot a 44. Others scoring for the Tigers: Carson Spangler 46, Trenton Newkirk 50 and David Edwards 55.

FAC Match 4 results/FAC records:

1. Jackson 184 (15-5)

2. Hillsboro 188 (12-8)

3. WCH 188 (10-10)

4. Chillicothe 193 (8-12)

5. McClain 195 (15-5)

6. MT 232 (0-20)

The Tigers and Indians will be at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course on Wednesday for FAC Match No. 5.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

A Hillsboro golfer prepares to putt.

