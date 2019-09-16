McClain FAC girls golf results

The McClain Lady Tigers golf stats for the Frontier Athletic Conference at each match: Aug. 12 at Chillicothe, Aug. 20 at Jackson, Aug. 28 at Miami Trace (Washington C.H.) and Sept. 12 at Greenfield:
Bri Weller — 48, 54, 45, 52, 51 — 50.000
Shayna Beatty — 52, 55, 49, 53, 55 — 52.800
Madison Beatty — 69, 64, 69, 69, 67 — 67.600
Cate Willis — 68, 72, 66, 69, 75 — 70.000
Emma Stegbauer- 67, 64, 55, 58, 62 — 61.200
Alyssa Carroll — 67 — 67.000
The Lady Tigers were second place in the conference behind Miami Trace.
Weller and Beatty were named All-Frontier Athletic Conference.
