McClain FAC girls golf results

The McClain Lady Tigers golf stats for the Frontier Athletic Conference at each match: Aug. 12 at Chillicothe, Aug. 20 at Jackson, Aug. 28 at Miami Trace (Washington C.H.) and Sept. 12 at Greenfield:

Bri Weller — 48, 54, 45, 52, 51 — 50.000

Shayna Beatty — 52, 55, 49, 53, 55 — 52.800

Madison Beatty — 69, 64, 69, 69, 67 — 67.600

Cate Willis — 68, 72, 66, 69, 75 — 70.000

Emma Stegbauer- 67, 64, 55, 58, 62 — 61.200

Alyssa Carroll — 67 — 67.000

The Lady Tigers were second place in the conference behind Miami Trace.

Weller and Beatty were named All-Frontier Athletic Conference.

Weller, Beatty All-FAC