McClain over Indians

McClain Lady Tigers brought their A game going up against the county rival, the Hillsboro Lady Indians which McClain ended up beating in three sets.

“We expected a very hard bout going up against the McClain in their home gym, she’s expecting a much better outcome when they face each other again,” Coach Nichole Dickey said.

“She was very proud of her girls and how they came together and worked as a team and that their wasn’t just one person who stood out, it was a whole for once,” said Coach Alsop.

Greenfield will be home against Washington CH, Sept. 19, and the Lady Indians will be at Chillicothe, Sept. 19.

McClain Lady Tigers individual stats-

Serves-

Cierra Bolender- 11-13, 8 aces

Jaelyn Pitzer- 11-13, 7 aces

Kaleigh Easter- 11-11, 2 aces

Attacks-

Jaelyn Pitzer- 21-21, 8 kills

Maddy Crawford- 12-15, 7 kills

Cierra Bolender- 9-12, 5 kills

Passing-

Ashley Hardesty- 31-36

Jaelyn Pitzer- 22-25

Cierra Bolender- 10-14

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Cierra Bolender serving the ball shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_1383.jpg Cierra Bolender serving the ball shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Lady Tigers win all three sets against the Lady Indians