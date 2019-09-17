McClain over Indians

McClain Lady Tigers brought their A game going up against the county rival, the Hillsboro Lady Indians which McClain ended up beating in three sets.
“We expected a very hard bout going up against the McClain in their home gym, she’s expecting a much better outcome when they face each other again,” Coach Nichole Dickey said.
“She was very proud of her girls and how they came together and worked as a team and that their wasn’t just one person who stood out, it was a whole for once,” said Coach Alsop.
Greenfield will be home against Washington CH, Sept. 19, and the Lady Indians will be at Chillicothe, Sept. 19.
McClain Lady Tigers individual stats-
Serves-
Cierra Bolender- 11-13, 8 aces
Jaelyn Pitzer- 11-13, 7 aces
Kaleigh Easter- 11-11, 2 aces
Attacks-
Jaelyn Pitzer- 21-21, 8 kills
Maddy Crawford- 12-15, 7 kills
Cierra Bolender- 9-12, 5 kills
Passing-
Ashley Hardesty- 31-36
Jaelyn Pitzer- 22-25
Cierra Bolender- 10-14
