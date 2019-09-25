FAC golf championship

The Frontier Athletic Conference Championship was held at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course Tuesday Sept.24. The Jackson Ironmen would be the champions for the 2019 season in boys golf.
Final league standings and records:
1. Jackson (28-7)
2. Mcclain (24-11)
3. Hillsboro (23-12)
4. Washington CH (16-19)
5. Chillicothe (14-21)
6. Miami Trace (0-35)
All-FAC individual honerees are:
Trace Speakman – Jackson
Daniel Haller – Chillicothe
Trenton Newkirk – McClain
Gabe MyCroft – Hillsboro
Brock Morris – Washington CH
Wesley Potts – McClain
Caleb Rose – Jackson
Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.