FAC golf championship

The Frontier Athletic Conference Championship was held at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course Tuesday Sept.24. The Jackson Ironmen would be the champions for the 2019 season in boys golf.

Final league standings and records:

1. Jackson (28-7)

2. Mcclain (24-11)

3. Hillsboro (23-12)

4. Washington CH (16-19)

5. Chillicothe (14-21)

6. Miami Trace (0-35)

All-FAC individual honerees are:

Trace Speakman – Jackson

Daniel Haller – Chillicothe

Trenton Newkirk – McClain

Gabe MyCroft – Hillsboro

Brock Morris – Washington CH

Wesley Potts – McClain

Caleb Rose – Jackson

Gabe MyCroft of Hillsboro, and Trenton Newkirk and Wes Potts of Greenfield McClain get All-FAC honors